Bihar boy captures Chhath puja spirit with viral flute performance | VIDEO

As the four-day celebration of Chhath Puja begins, a heartwarming video of a young flutist has captured the attention of the audiences around the world. The video features Aviral Jha, a boy from Bihar now living in Dallas, Texas, playing the flute to the beloved Chhath song, “Kaanch Hi Bans Ke Bahangiya,” originally sung by renowned folk artist Sharda Sinha. His performance has gone viral, touching the hearts of many, with people expressing admiration for his beautiful tribute to the festival.

Aviral’s performance has drawn wide praise on social media, where even Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary shared the video, calling it a testament to the strength of cultural bonds that remain strong across borders. “Bihar’s son Aviral Jha has touched the hearts of every Bihari in America with his beautiful performance. Our festivals and traditions always keep us connected to our roots. Best wishes to Aviral Jha. May the blessings of Chhathi Maiya be with you,” Chaudhary posted.

About Chhath Puja celebrations

The four-day Chhath Puja festival holds a special place in the hearts of devotees. Each day of Chhath is marked by distinct rituals, beginning with a symbolic purification on Day One. On this day, devotees take a dip in a holy river or local water body, often bringing water from the Ganges to their homes to prepare for offerings. Homes are meticulously cleaned to create a sacred environment for the rituals.

The second day, known as Kharna, is a day of fasting. Devotees observe a day-long fast, which they break in the evening following prayers dedicated to Mother Earth.

Day Three is dedicated to the preparation of prasad, offerings made to the setting sun during the evening ritual known as Sanjhiya Arghya. Families gather at riverbanks to make their offerings while traditional folk songs play, adding a festive spirit that reflects the rich culture of Bihar. The evening also includes a vibrant event called Kosi, where devotees create a decorative canopy from sugarcane sticks, filled with baskets of prasad and lighted earthen lamps, symbolizing hope and gratitude.

On the fourth and final day, devotees return to the riverbanks before sunrise for Usha Arghya, the morning offering to the rising sun. This marks the culmination of Chhath Puja, as devotees break their fast and distribute prasad among neighbors and relatives.