'It's my turn': Cat naps peacefully on Lord Ganesh idol's hand, leaves internet in awe | Watch

New Delhi:

As Ganesh Chaturthi festivities begin across India, an adorable and heartwarming video of a cat is melting hearts online. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, captures a cat sleeping peacefully on the hand of a beautifully decorated Lord Ganesh idol.

The cat, appearing completely at ease, seems to have found the safest and most serene resting spot.

In the viral clip, the Ganpati idol is beautifully decked up in bright yellow attire, but what caught everyone's attention was the calm expression of the cat resting on the idol's arm. Social media users have called it one of the cutest and unique sights of this year's celebrations. Many even added humor, joking that "the mouse must be feeling a little insecure now."

In Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesh is traditionally depicted with a tiny mouse as his vahana (vehicle). Known as Mushak, the mouse was once the demon Mooshikasura. After being defeated by Ganesh, Mooshikasura was transformed into the deity's loyal companion, symbolizing humility, wisdom, and the ability to overcome ego.

The video, shared by Vishu Deolekar on Instagram on August 25, 2025, has since gone viral. For many, it has become one of the most heartwarming moments of this Ganesh Chaturthi.

The video sparked a wave of heart-warming reactions online. The video was flooded with heartwarming reactions in the comment box.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "Bro is sleeping at the best place!!"

Another user wrote, "Bro is in safe hands."

Someone said, "In some tales.. The cat represents Gauri ma (Ganesha's mother). So basically, the mother is taking a nap on her son's arm."

A user commented, "Cutest video on the internet today."

Another commented, "Bro said...you always keep a mouse near you...today it's my turn."

"They settle anywhere, where there's comfort," said a user.

