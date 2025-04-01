Canadian Professor's dance over Punjabi beats win millions hearts, video goes viral | WATCH A video of a Canadian professor dancing with her student to an upbeat Punjabi song has gone viral. The video has gained several reactions in the comment section. Watch viral video here.

Recently, a video of a professor and student has gone viral on social media. In the video, both are sharing fun moments, dancing to the upbeat Punjabi song "Vanjhali Vaja" by Amrinder Gill. Professor Loa Fridfinnson, a marketing expert, shared this video on her Instagram handle, featuring Activ8 with Prabhnoor, one of her students, after a training course graduation.

The professor expressed her happiness about her student's success and couldn't resist joining in the celebration. The student and teacher's lively performance had the whole class cheering, and the heartwarming video quickly gained attention online, with many praising the teacher's energy and the cultural blend in the classroom.

She captioned the video, ''Learning some Punjabi dance moves with my student Prabnoor to celebrate the completion of our BCIT Consumer Behaviour course. Yay for my students who all passed with flying colours!! Am I ready for my Bollywood appearance? Thanks for the lesson @martyn_singh!!''.

The video has received numerous of likes, comments and shares. In the comment section, one user wrote, ''wonderful Loa, we do wanna see the second part of it''. Another complimented the student saying ''the way he taught his teacher Indian dance is commandable''. A third user praised the professor's enthusiasm, commenting, ''Loa you have such a zest for lifelong learning and make it so enjoyable love.