Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Burglars in Florida call the cops to ask for help; what follows next will surprise you

Burglars in Florida call the cops to ask for help; what follows next will surprise you

Burglars in Florida called the cops for assistance in transporting their items from a residence they had robbed. Check out what happened next.

AP Reported By: AP New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2023 21:40 IST
Burglars in Florida call the cops to ask for help
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Burglars in Florida call the cops to ask for help

Two people in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. At the home, the deputies concluded that nobody lived there, but they found a male suspect and his girlfriend inside the home after entering it through an unlocked door.

Deputies had been searching for the male suspect after identifying him from security video as a burglar at a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Florida, where several items were stolen earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Poinciana is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Orlando.

While talking to deputies, the female suspect told them that she had called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement help them move their belongings from the house they were burglarizing. They also wanted to get a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York, the sheriff’s office said.

"Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport … it was to the Polk Pokey," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. "And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway."

Also read: Parle-G biscuits' new flavours leave Twitterati with bad taste; netizens say '2023 is already too much'

Related Stories
Florida woman gets arrested after calling 911 more than 12,000 times. The reason will SHOCK you!

Florida woman gets arrested after calling 911 more than 12,000 times. The reason will SHOCK you!

United States: Over 700 pages of 'classified documents' found at Donald Trump's Florida house

United States: Over 700 pages of 'classified documents' found at Donald Trump's Florida house

Hurricane Ian: 2.5 million trapped without power as deadly storm drenches Florida

Hurricane Ian: 2.5 million trapped without power as deadly storm drenches Florida

Millions trapped in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

Millions trapped in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

The male suspect was charged with burglary and theft related to the store and also burglary of a residence. The female suspect was charged with burglary of a residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Also read: Angry Rhino charges towards tourists making their worst nightmare come true in Kaziranga National Park | Watch

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News