Blinkit's New Year surprise brings heartwarming joy to customer with personal touch

New Delhi:

A New Year delivery from Blinkit, an online grocery service, turned into an unexpected moment of joy for one customer when she discovered a small surprise tucked inside her order. Geet, the customer, shared a short video that quickly went viral, revealing the heartwarming gesture that accompanied her usual grocery items.

In her video, Geet shows a quirky keychain that came with her groceries. The keychain, emblazoned with the playful message, “I’m the it in the Blinkit,” immediately caught her attention and set the tone for the surprise. The lighthearted message added a personal and humorous touch to her otherwise routine delivery.

But it wasn’t just the keychain that made this delivery stand out. Geet also revealed a handwritten note, which she described as the true highlight of the delivery. The note read, “You’re the kind of customer we brag about in meetings. The rare 0.1% who’ve supported us like no other. Here’s a keychain to someone who feels like family. You are literally the ‘it’ in Blinkit. Happy New Year.”

Watch the video

In her video, Geet reflected on the joy the surprise brought her. She emphasized how such small, thoughtful gestures can make a big difference in customer satisfaction, especially when they’re unexpected.

Netizens react

Geet’s video quickly gained traction online, amassing over 188,000 views. Viewers were charmed by the thoughtful gesture and took to the comments to express their appreciation. One user commented, “This is so heartwarming,” while another said, “OMG it is so cute.”

A third user wrote, “Wow you’re so lucky,” and others expressed their desire to receive similar surprises, with one person adding, “I also want this cute little keychain.”