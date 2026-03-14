Bizarre Bihar: Bull crashes Begusarai helipad before Nitish Kumar's arrival, chases cop | VIDEO

Begusarai:

A stray bull created an unexpected scene at a helipad in Begusarai just hours before the arrival of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The incident occurred during preparations for the chief minister’s visit as part of his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra and was captured on video that later surfaced on social media.

The clip, shared on X by a journalist from Uttar Pradesh, shows the bull running into the helipad area that had been prepared for the landing of the chief minister’s helicopter.

According to reports, the site had already been secured ahead of the visit. The helipad, set up inside the BIADA campus in Barauni, was surrounded by bamboo barricades, and access was restricted to authorised personnel. Despite the security arrangements, the animal managed to enter the restricted zone, triggering chaos among the officials and security staff present at the site.

Nitish Kumar was scheduled to arrive in Begusarai for a public programme, and security personnel had been deployed across the area as part of the standard protocol ahead of the helicopter landing.

Viral video shows bull chasing Bihar cop

However, shortly before the chief minister’s arrival, the bull reportedly bypassed the barricading and ran straight into the middle of the helipad, leaving officials and police personnel startled.

The viral video shows the bull running across the helipad while police personnel attempt to drive it away. At one point, the situation became tense when the animal appeared to chase one of the policemen, forcing security staff to scatter and run.

Officials had to make considerable efforts to remove the bull from the area. In the footage circulating online, some police personnel can be seen running away from the animal while others try to chase it out of the restricted zone.

The incident occurred at a time when the area was expected to be completely secured and declared a no go zone under the official protocol for a VIP visit.

Fortunately, the episode took place before the chief minister’s helicopter landed, avoiding any potential mishap. The incident has since raised questions about the effectiveness of the security arrangements, with many asking how the animal managed to breach the barricaded area despite tight security measures.