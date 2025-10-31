Bengaluru launches 'Garbage Dumping Festival': Know about unique drive to shame litterbugs The initiative aims to raise awareness about proper waste management and to discourage citizens from dumping waste irresponsibly. Despite repeated public education drives and door-to-door instructions on waste segregation, many residents continue to throw garbage on roads, footpaths and empty plots.

Bengaluru:

In a bold and unconventional step to curb littering, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has launched a citywide campaign titled “Garbage Dumping Festival.” Under this initiative, individuals caught throwing garbage on the streets are being taught a lesson — by having 100 times more garbage dumped outside their homes.

What is Garbage Dumping Festival?

How offenders are identified?

Early each morning, sanitation workers and GBA marshals monitor areas for illegal dumping. If someone is spotted littering, the act is recorded on video. Marshals then follow the offender to identify their residence. The evidence is later used for enforcement action.

About enforcement process

Once identified, GBA officers arrive at the offender’s home with garbage-filled autos. The offender is shown the video proof. They are asked to pay a fine and if they refuse, the team dumps garbage outside their house and imposes a minimum fine of Rs 2,000 before clearing it.

The campaign, which began on October 30, saw immediate results. On the first day alone, 218 houses were visited, and Rs 2.8 lakh in fines was collected.

The drive has generated widespread discussion across the city. Residents’ associations have expressed support for the campaign, calling it an effective deterrent.

Under GBA’s jurisdiction, auto-tippers collect garbage from every household daily. However, some residents still avoid handing waste to collectors and instead dump it in public areas, often at night.

Initiatives launched to curb waste on roads

To prevent roadside dumping, 65 garbage kiosks will be installed throughout Bengaluru. Each kiosk will have four 100-litre bins for segregated waste collection. Citizens can dispose of dry and wet waste at these kiosks free of cost during designated hours.

The first kiosk, opened in BTM Layout, has already received positive feedback.

Citizens urged to assist authorities

Residents can also assist authorities in maintaining city cleanliness. Anyone can report illegal garbage dumping by sending photos or videos via WhatsApp to 9448197197.