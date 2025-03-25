American vlogger attends Tuk Tuk driver's wedding in Delhi, netizens say 'welcome to India' People from other countries love to witness the rituals of Indian wedding. Recently, a video of an American vlogger's video from an Indian wedding has gone viral on the internet.

Social media users are taking notice of an American travel vlogger who is visiting an Indian wedding. Jack Rosenthal's tuk-tuk driver in Delhi gave him the unexpected opportunity to finally see an Indian wedding, something he had always longed to do. Online users are applauding his wedding video, in which he can be seen dancing with guests and enjoying the festivities.

Rosenthal wore a multicoloured floral-patterned yellow kurta-pajama for the event. The overlay text on the video reads, “POV: Your tuk-tuk driver invites you to his cousin’s wedding."

He can be seen dancing with the groom's family and fully taking in the customary wedding celebrations in the video. His hands were even covered in mehendi. He clearly enjoyed the situation, as evidenced by his exuberant dancing and his connection with the visitors.

Rosenthal described how the opportunity arose in the caption. He casually told his autorickshaw driver that he had always wanted to go to an Indian wedding while he was going through Delhi. The driver then offered him to attend his cousin's wedding, which was taking place the next week. Rosenthal immediately changed his itinerary to include a return trip to Delhi for the wedding.

“For the plot: After spending the day with our tuk-tuk driver Raju… we told him how much we wanted to experience an Indian wedding. As fate would have it, his cousin was getting married the following week, and he insisted we must come!" Rosenthal wrote in the caption.

“So, without hesitation, we rearranged our travel plans and headed back to Delhi a week later to attend a real Indian wedding… 1000% worth it! Indian kindness and hospitality is truly amazing," he added.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Social media went gaga over Jack Rosenthal's video and started commenting on his post. One of the users wrote, welcome to India, India is a incredible country," while another one wrote, "that’s so freaking awesome."

ALSO READ: Meet UK influencer who takes international trips during daytime, returns home by bedtime