Amazon customer reports receiving used Tissot watch, gets Armani as replacement | SEE

Amazon customer reports receiving used Tissot watch, gets Armani as replacement

A customer's experience with Amazon went awry when they tried to buy a Rs 31,500 Tissot watch as a birthday present. Upon receiving the package, the customer discovered that the watch was used, not new as expected. Frustrated, the customer filed a complaint with Amazon and asked for a replacement. However, the situation became more complicated when the replacement arrived - an Armani watch instead of the requested Tissot.

"Fraud by Amazon," wrote an X user known as "The Disciplined Investor" on the platform. The user explained, “I had ordered a Tissot PRX watch on July 21 from Amazon. I received the watch on July 28 from the seller Mega Store LLP. I entered its serial number to check its authenticity on Tissot’s website. I found that the watch was purchased on February 15, 2023.”

The customer also mentioned that in exchange for the used Tissot watch, he received an Armani watch. “The fraud seller had sent a used product. I complained to Amazon and they offered a replacement with assurance that strict action will be taken against the seller. When the replacement was received, I found that seller had sent an Armani watch in the Tissot box,” he further added.

When the X user reported the issue to Amazon, customer care repeatedly transferred the calls to senior staff, leading to long wait times without any resolution. Even after submitting a detailed form about the problem, the user received only a generic response from the company, stating that a representative would call within 6-12 hours, which was later extended to 24-48 hours.

The post has since gone viral, garnering over four million views. Many people shared the X user’s opinions about Amazon, the American multinational technology company. One X user wrote a suggestion, “It’s best to file an online complaint with the Consumer Court. I had a similar experience with a different product, and my case was resolved within 12 hours after filing the complaint. Don’t forget to send copy of complain to Amazon.” Another user commented, “Amazon Customer Care is the worst ever. Pathetic beyond words.” A third user expressed his frustration over amazon and wrote, “Amazon is one of the worst now a days. Flipkart open box delivery is way better than this scammer.”

