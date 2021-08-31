Zomato issues clarification after backlash over ads featuring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN, KATRINA KAIF Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif in Zomato ads

Recently, food delivery app Zomato came under fire for its new ads featuring Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. The company was accused by netizens of ill-treating their delivery partners and paying them less. They suggested that the company should pay the delivery guys a respectable pay instead of spending a huge amount on hiring Bollywood actors for their promotions.

After backlash, Zomato took to their verified social media accounts to issue a clarification. In their statement, Zomato says ‘ads were well intentioned, but were unfortunately misinterpreted by some people.’ In addition, it claims, that these ads were aimed to highlight the efforts of their delivery partners and term them as the heroes saying they treat all their customers equally. Also, they wanted to highlight how difficult it is for them to deliver orders on time. Read Zomato's clarification here:

For the unversed, in the video featuring Hrithik Roshan, a delivery man brings his order in the pouring rain. As the actor praises him and offers to click a selfie, he rushes back to deliver another order. Whereas, in the ad featuring Katrina Kaif, the actress offers him a birthday cake, but he couldn't accept it again due to the long list of deliveries. Netizens were not pleased to see these ads and termed them 'tone deaf'.

However, netizens don't seem impressed with the clarification too. Here's how they reacted to it: