With 60,000 people, Vadodra hosts biggest Garba event

Garba Celebration in Vadodra

As the Navratri feels grip the nation, people from across the country celebrate this festive season in their own way. Gujarat is known to celebrate Navratri with Garba dance and what better way to celebrate than dancing and setting records at the same time. A Garba event organized in Gujarat's Vadodra is reported to have set a world record for the maximum number of people participating in a Garba event. According to reports around 60 thousand people have participated in the event dancing to the Garba tunes. Have a look.

This is expected to be the biggest Garba event with the most number of people taking part in the event.

Vadodra is known to be a host of the best Garba celebration event in the country. A Garba event which has been a continuous affair for the past 31 years, last year hosted around 35 thousand people together, dancing to the tunes of Garba. Not just Indians, but people from different countries including France, Germany, and China participated in the event, dressed in complete traditional Gujarati attire. Around 10 thousand people were reported to have attended the event as audiences.