Image Source : TWITTER/@RANA_RITHVIK As WHO acknowledges evidence of airborne COVID19 spread, Twitter erupts with memes and jokes

Coronavirus pandemic is escalating at an alarming rate. With the number of cases increasing daily, the deaths due to COVID19 are also a topic of great concern for the people. While many countries are trying hard to come up with the vaccine for the deadly virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged that 'evidence is emerging' of airborne spread of coronavirus. Earlier, Global scientists had urged WHO to update their guidelines on how the virus spreads among people. During a recent press conference, Dr. Maria Van Kerkove, technical lead on COVID-19 pandemic at WHO, shared that they have been looking into the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, WHO had stated that the COVID19 is not airborne which has let people take a sigh of relief. Now that there is a possibility, netizens have taken to social media to express their 'disappointment' towards China and the year 2020 through a number of memes and jokes. Have a look-

WHO acknowledges that COVID-19 virus could be now #airborne.



Now China can literally say to the World pic.twitter.com/LPa4ZhMRHM — Atmanirbhar Engineer (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) July 8, 2020

#airborne So now #WHO is saying the #coronavirus can be #airborne. When this theory had been ruled out at the very start. So we are back to square 1 again?

Or are we running in circles?? pic.twitter.com/mB7hBPP9VK — Kargill warriors😥 (@Subrata32040352) July 8, 2020

#airborne

Everyone after knowing Coronavirus can now spread through air pic.twitter.com/mecCc9krdb — 💤💤 (@iamjitusrivas) July 8, 2020

#airborne It means even homes r not safe , repeated hand washing is of no use . all the earlier guidelines of WHO were wrong and remember CHINA has won over covid19, HOW? — kalagirsa (@kalagirsa) July 8, 2020

Everytime you think that worst is over, you realize that #coronavirus has increased-the level in the game. #airborne — abhinav pathak (@abhinavdiaries) July 8, 2020

WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of COVID-19.



My hatred towards china keeps on growing.#airborne pic.twitter.com/YHYENRWMP2 — Rithvik Rana (@rana_rithvik) July 8, 2020

O my gosh 🙉 now covid19 becomes a swimming 🏊 champion even Michael Phillips 🇺🇸 can't beat it. #airborne#COVIDー19#covidusa pic.twitter.com/WG7voz6mki — Manoj Rajput (@manozgeo) July 8, 2020

So now finally #COVID is spreading #airborne officialy declared by #WHO

My hatred for china never stops#BoycottChina — Ronith Cris (@ronithcris) July 8, 2020

After #Airborne news about corona...there is a new baby came in china #BubonicPlagueChina .....



समझ नहीं आता कि खुशी मनाएं की मातम मनाएं☹️ — Narayan Soni🚩 (@Narayan54170263) July 8, 2020

