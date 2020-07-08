As WHO acknowledges evidence of airborne COVID19 spread, Twitter erupts with memes and jokes

Coronavirus pandemic is escalating at an alarming rate. With the number of cases increasing daily, the deaths due to COVID19 are also a topic of great concern for the people. While many countries are trying hard to come up with the vaccine for the deadly virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged that 'evidence is emerging' of airborne spread of coronavirus. Earlier, Global scientists had urged WHO to update their guidelines on how the virus spreads among people. During a recent press conference, Dr. Maria Van Kerkove, technical lead on COVID-19 pandemic at WHO, shared that they have been looking into the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Earlier, WHO had stated that the COVID19 is not airborne which has let people take a sigh of relief. Now that there is a possibility, netizens have taken to social media to express their 'disappointment' towards China and the year 2020 through a number of memes and jokes. Have a look-
#airborne— uncommon.name (@Roopsee3) July 8, 2020
Meanwhile, #COVID19 to the world pic.twitter.com/uXivVuj9vV
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of #Airborne spread of COVID-19.— SUⓂ️ℹ️🥦™ (@KaallBhairav) July 8, 2020
Honestly...#2020worstyear pic.twitter.com/drmsie5Y8h
WHO acknowledges that COVID-19 virus could be now #airborne.— Atmanirbhar Engineer (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) July 8, 2020
Now China can literally say to the World pic.twitter.com/LPa4ZhMRHM
#airborne So now #WHO is saying the #coronavirus can be #airborne. When this theory had been ruled out at the very start. So we are back to square 1 again?— Kargill warriors😥 (@Subrata32040352) July 8, 2020
Or are we running in circles?? pic.twitter.com/mB7hBPP9VK
#airborne— 💤💤 (@iamjitusrivas) July 8, 2020
Everyone after knowing Coronavirus can now spread through air pic.twitter.com/mecCc9krdb
#airborne It means even homes r not safe , repeated hand washing is of no use . all the earlier guidelines of WHO were wrong and remember CHINA has won over covid19, HOW?— kalagirsa (@kalagirsa) July 8, 2020
Everytime you think that worst is over, you realize that #coronavirus has increased-the level in the game. #airborne— abhinav pathak (@abhinavdiaries) July 8, 2020
WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of COVID-19.— Rithvik Rana (@rana_rithvik) July 8, 2020
My hatred towards china keeps on growing.#airborne pic.twitter.com/YHYENRWMP2
O my gosh 🙉 now covid19 becomes a swimming 🏊 champion even Michael Phillips 🇺🇸 can't beat it. #airborne#COVIDー19#covidusa pic.twitter.com/WG7voz6mki— Manoj Rajput (@manozgeo) July 8, 2020
So now finally #COVID is spreading #airborne officialy declared by #WHO— Ronith Cris (@ronithcris) July 8, 2020
My hatred for china never stops#BoycottChina
After #Airborne news about corona...there is a new baby came in china #BubonicPlagueChina .....— Narayan Soni🚩 (@Narayan54170263) July 8, 2020
समझ नहीं आता कि खुशी मनाएं की मातम मनाएं☹️
