As WHO acknowledges evidence of airborne COVID19 spread, Twitter erupts with memes and jokes

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) acknowledged that 'evidence is emerging' of airborne spread of coronavirus, netizens took to social media to express their 'disappointment' towards China and the year 2020 through a number of memes and jokes.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2020 8:59 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is escalating at an alarming rate. With the number of cases increasing daily, the deaths due to COVID19 are also a topic of great concern for the people. While many countries are trying hard to come up with the vaccine for the deadly virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged that 'evidence is emerging' of airborne spread of coronavirus. Earlier, Global scientists had urged WHO to update their guidelines on how the virus spreads among people. During a recent press conference, Dr. Maria Van Kerkove, technical lead on COVID-19 pandemic at WHO, shared that they have been looking into the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, WHO had stated that the COVID19 is not airborne which has let people take a sigh of relief. Now that there is a possibility, netizens have taken to social media to express their 'disappointment' towards China and the year 2020 through a number of memes and jokes. Have a look-

 

