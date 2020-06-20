Image Source : TWITTER/@VERSATILEVRDHAN Whatsapp Error: Twitterati went berserk as 'Last Seen' and 'Online' status go missing

On Friday, WhatsApp users all across the country and some parts of the globe reported that they are facing issues on the messaging app as the 'last seen', 'typing' and 'online' status went missing on Android and iPhone devices. The issue surfaced at around 8:39 PM when the users were unable to make changes to their privacy settings. This stirred a storm on the internet with Twitterati opening their treasure box of memes and trolls to react to the situation.

As the panic created due to WhatApp not working properly reached its peak, netizens shared photos about how the couples must be struggling and doubting each other because of this issue. Many memes were also dedicated to the people who cared less about WhatApp glitch and were happy that no one can see their last seen status now without even changing the privacy settings. Check out the best reactions here-

Girls/Boys not being able to see their last seen or status of bf/Gf on #WhatsApp #WhatsAppDown#BreakupPeBreakup at its peak pic.twitter.com/oaU6b9ZG6x — Gûãrdîåñ Mâñ (@GrdM41494011) June 20, 2020

They are leaving! after creating so many break up and fights.. Pure Harami things❤️😂#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/7AtXITgm57 — Hunain Ghani🇵🇰 (@Hunaintweetss) June 19, 2020

Girls not being able to see their boyfriends last seen or status on #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/GRgIqgcjH2 — نجیب درانی 🇵🇰 (@najeebdurrani_) June 19, 2020

People on #WhatsApp complaining about not being able to see someone's online status. Me who turned it off 37 years ago: pic.twitter.com/L9J82vsBUR — Rh (@xlml5_) June 19, 2020

Last seen removed from #WhatsApp



Meanwhile me who has set privacy for last seen set to Nobody: pic.twitter.com/qlLrLN3nXB — Meme_MasterGOGO (@kingmustansir) June 20, 2020

Within a few hours, WhatsApp started working properly and netizens were delighted.

Finally #WhatsApp is working properly



cheater people's right now... pic.twitter.com/BQsBEu1JVV — Saood Rajput (Half Bussinessman) (@SaoodRajput4) June 20, 2020

#WhatsApp

Finally Everything OK Now.

Girls Right Now : pic.twitter.com/ULWLEUsasK — Chill Gozay (@GozayChill) June 20, 2020

According to Down Detector, 64 per cent of the users have reported issues with changing the Last Seen setting on their iOS or Android smartphone. While 26 per cent of the users have complained about connection issuers, 8 per cent of the reports suggest errors with users trying to login to the app.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage