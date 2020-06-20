Saturday, June 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Whatsapp Error: Twitterati went berserk as 'Last Seen' and 'Online' status go missing

Whatsapp Error: Twitterati went berserk as 'Last Seen' and 'Online' status go missing

As the panic created due to WhatApp not working properly reached its peak, netizens shared photos about how the couples must be struggling and doubting each other because of this issue. Many memes were also dedicated to the people who cared less about WhatApp glitch and were happy that no one can see their last seen status now without even changing the privacy settings.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2020 8:29 IST
Whatsapp Error: Twitterati went berserk as 'Last Seen' and 'Online' status go missing
Image Source : TWITTER/@VERSATILEVRDHAN

Whatsapp Error: Twitterati went berserk as 'Last Seen' and 'Online' status go missing

On Friday, WhatsApp users all across the country and some parts of the globe reported that they are facing issues on the messaging app as the 'last seen', 'typing' and 'online' status went missing on Android and iPhone devices. The issue surfaced at around 8:39 PM when the users were unable to make changes to their privacy settings. This stirred a storm on the internet with Twitterati opening their treasure box of memes and trolls to react to the situation.

As the panic created due to WhatApp not working properly reached its peak, netizens shared photos about how the couples must be struggling and doubting each other because of this issue. Many memes were also dedicated to the people who cared less about WhatApp glitch and were happy that no one can see their last seen status now without even changing the privacy settings. Check out the best reactions here-

Within a few hours, WhatsApp started working properly and netizens were delighted. 

According to Down Detector, 64 per cent of the users have reported issues with changing the Last Seen setting on their iOS or Android smartphone. While 26 per cent of the users have complained about connection issuers, 8 per cent of the reports suggest errors with users trying to login to the app.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X