Whatsapp Error: Twitterati went berserk as 'Last Seen' and 'Online' status go missing

On Friday, WhatsApp users all across the country and some parts of the globe reported that they are facing issues on the messaging app as the 'last seen', 'typing' and 'online' status went missing on Android and iPhone devices. The issue surfaced at around 8:39 PM when the users were unable to make changes to their privacy settings. This stirred a storm on the internet with Twitterati opening their treasure box of memes and trolls to react to the situation.
As the panic created due to WhatApp not working properly reached its peak, netizens shared photos about how the couples must be struggling and doubting each other because of this issue. Many memes were also dedicated to the people who cared less about WhatApp glitch and were happy that no one can see their last seen status now without even changing the privacy settings. Check out the best reactions here-
Last seen , typing and online #removed. People on #Whatsapp right now.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IMknMbiU2o— Waqar Bhatti (@TheWaqarBhatti) June 19, 2020
#Whatsapp Last seen,Online,Typing removed.— Waleed Abdirahman (@WaledAbdirahman) June 19, 2020
Me in WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/YQa777zEAZ
Zuckerburg be like #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/117kLtwILQ— Hanzal Lah حنظلہ 🚬 (@bed_guy_69) June 19, 2020
Girls/Boys not being able to see their last seen or status of bf/Gf on #WhatsApp #WhatsAppDown#BreakupPeBreakup at its peak pic.twitter.com/oaU6b9ZG6x— Gûãrdîåñ Mâñ (@GrdM41494011) June 20, 2020
They are leaving! after creating so many break up and fights.. Pure Harami things❤️😂#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/7AtXITgm57— Hunain Ghani🇵🇰 (@Hunaintweetss) June 19, 2020
Girls not being able to see their boyfriends last seen or status on #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/GRgIqgcjH2— نجیب درانی 🇵🇰 (@najeebdurrani_) June 19, 2020
People on #WhatsApp complaining about not being able to see someone's online status. Me who turned it off 37 years ago: pic.twitter.com/L9J82vsBUR— Rh (@xlml5_) June 19, 2020
Last seen removed from #WhatsApp— Meme_MasterGOGO (@kingmustansir) June 20, 2020
Meanwhile me who has set privacy for last seen set to Nobody: pic.twitter.com/qlLrLN3nXB
Within a few hours, WhatsApp started working properly and netizens were delighted.
Finally #WhatsApp is working properly— Saood Rajput (Half Bussinessman) (@SaoodRajput4) June 20, 2020
cheater people's right now... pic.twitter.com/BQsBEu1JVV
#WhatsApp back!— Saood Rajput (Half Bussinessman) (@SaoodRajput4) June 20, 2020
Delete msgs #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/XodLf5C6G6
Finally Everything OK Now.
Girls Right Now : pic.twitter.com/ULWLEUsasK
Me who didn't even notice the change
😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SpStyMLcHx
According to Down Detector, 64 per cent of the users have reported issues with changing the Last Seen setting on their iOS or Android smartphone. While 26 per cent of the users have complained about connection issuers, 8 per cent of the reports suggest errors with users trying to login to the app.