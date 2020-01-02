Thursday, January 02, 2020
     
Photos of a Delhi rickshaw keeping a stray dog warm win the internet

A Twitter user posted a few pictures on her account, saying she was on her way to work when she saw the rickshaw with the dog wrapped in a blanket in the passenger's seat.

New Delhi Published on: January 02, 2020 19:09 IST
"Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later," she posted on Twitter.

Delhi continues to be shrouded with a blanket of cold wave, and human beings are running heither-and-thither to gain some warmth. But do we think about animals? This rickshaw puller does, and what he did with that thought was even more commendable.

Photos of the kind-hearted rickshaw puller keeping a stray dog warm in the national capital are going viral.

Twitter user Dr Vibhuti Gupta (@sevdazola) posted a few pictures on her account, saying she was on her way to work when she saw the rickshaw with the dog wrapped in a blanket in the passenger's seat.

"Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later," she posted on Twitter.

The Twitterverse instantly fell in love with the pictures.

