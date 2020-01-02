Photos of a Delhi rickshaw keeping a stray dog warm win the internet

Delhi continues to be shrouded with a blanket of cold wave, and human beings are running heither-and-thither to gain some warmth. But do we think about animals? This rickshaw puller does, and what he did with that thought was even more commendable.
Photos of the kind-hearted rickshaw puller keeping a stray dog warm in the national capital are going viral.
Twitter user Dr Vibhuti Gupta (@sevdazola) posted a few pictures on her account, saying she was on her way to work when she saw the rickshaw with the dog wrapped in a blanket in the passenger's seat.
"Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later," she posted on Twitter.
zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later
The Twitterverse instantly fell in love with the pictures.
Probably the God is pulling the Rickshaw!— Arpit Sharma (@thearpitsharmaa) January 2, 2020
this is near near holy family hospital on maulana azad road. it's almost their every day routine. seen it multiple times— Abhisek Shah (@AbhisekShah16) January 2, 2020
It made my day😍😍— Aditi. (@asquare_el) January 2, 2020