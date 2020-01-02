Photos of a Delhi rickshaw keeping a stray dog warm win the internet

"Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later," she posted on Twitter.

Delhi continues to be shrouded with a blanket of cold wave, and human beings are running heither-and-thither to gain some warmth. But do we think about animals? This rickshaw puller does, and what he did with that thought was even more commendable.

Photos of the kind-hearted rickshaw puller keeping a stray dog warm in the national capital are going viral.

Twitter user Dr Vibhuti Gupta (@sevdazola) posted a few pictures on her account, saying she was on her way to work when she saw the rickshaw with the dog wrapped in a blanket in the passenger's seat.

zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later pic.twitter.com/PFDvrlwxGw — hayat ✨ (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020

The Twitterverse instantly fell in love with the pictures.

Probably the God is pulling the Rickshaw! — Arpit Sharma (@thearpitsharmaa) January 2, 2020

this is near near holy family hospital on maulana azad road. it's almost their every day routine. seen it multiple times — Abhisek Shah (@AbhisekShah16) January 2, 2020