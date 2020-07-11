Image Source : TWITTER Unusual fish with human-like lips and teeth takes internet by storm, see viral pics

For years, people have been shocked as well as surprised to read and listen to stories about creatures with human-like features, Now, pictures of an unusual fish with human-like features has shocked the internet. The fish from Malaysia has actual teeth and lips and, it is known as Triggerfish. They are normally found in South East Asian water bodies. The pictures were shared by one of Twitter users, which has now baffled everyone. Take a look:

bibir dia lagi seksi dari aku 😭 pic.twitter.com/zzq8IPWzvD — RaffNasir• (@raff_nasir) July 2, 2020

Several users put on their creativity cap and photoshopped the pictures to create their own versions of the unusual fish.

Saw this shit on fb tho pic.twitter.com/wv8EUkTwZ6 — Jim Harry (@hrrypstr) July 3, 2020

With 8.1K retweets and comments and 13.8K likes, the pictures have been trending on the micro-blogging site with several memes being made on the same.

Fish got hit w the monsters inc. machine pic.twitter.com/mwBGLx2Isa — Qountry_Boy (@Ray_B_II) July 2, 2020

Earlier in November, a strange-looking fish with a human face was spotted in a Chinese village. The video showcased the creature having some odd markings on its face that give it a human appearance. It almost looked like a man's mouth, nose, and eyes. It swam to the edge of the lake and pokes its head out of the water for a few seconds.

