Twitterati get nostalgic remembering good old 'Orkut' days, share funny memes

Social media is an important part of our life now. Each day seems incomplete without the new age apps including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram but do you know 10 years back there was yet another web-based media that took over the lives of the Indians. Yes, we are talking about Orkut. The 90s kids will be well-versed with this platform and not only this many have fond memories of interpersonal interaction experience on Orkut. Well, the memories became afresh when certain people on Twitter started trending the hashtag #Orkut and shared memes, jokes and images while recollecting the fond memories. Many shared posts and remembered the times of internet cafes while others spoke about the 'testimonial’ feature. Have a look at how Netizens reacted:
90s kids after seeing orkut trending... #Nostalgia #orkut pic.twitter.com/OZkErSzHty— Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) November 18, 2020
90's kids after seeing orkut in trending pic.twitter.com/TUeivWhnHI— Prince Prabhakar (@Prince_P007) November 18, 2020
I Remember having fantasy Using Orkut in 2008-09 time to Search Katrina Kaif 😄🔥pic.twitter.com/rDBMY8ADc3— Kay Katrina 💕 (@Nitish_B2) November 18, 2020
Orkut is trending, miss those days when we'd ask our close friends to give us their "testis" without a hint of irony.— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) November 18, 2020
#Orkut trending— the3mhub (@the3mhub) November 18, 2020
Nostalgic 90s kids- pic.twitter.com/oGU9YebrEH
Orkut then vs Orkut now #Orkut pic.twitter.com/4HbwnECzGH— Gagan (@gaganps_) November 18, 2020
As Old as Orkut pic.twitter.com/UJ039zcaPv— LOL Memes Club® (@LOLMemesClub) November 18, 2020
No Orkut I started with Facebook, in nokia 3110 pic.twitter.com/jSPZwj9eFV— Umang Bhavsar (@umabhai04) November 18, 2020
#Orkut trending on twitter...— Ghumantu Bhutiya (@GhumantuBhutiya) November 18, 2020
Every 90s kids getting nostalgic RN : pic.twitter.com/pq9iztDkbV
Lol!! I created my 1st email ID because I wanted my friend to send a request to join #ORKUT— WikiLeaks ιη∂ια (@Satyan_beshi) November 18, 2020
No #Google at that time, so I ended up creating #Yahoo mail 🤣
PS: Orkut's 'who viewed ur profile' was a great retention mechanic pic.twitter.com/q3rLiI42Kx
Orkut, Yahoo messenger, 160by2 like sms chat oriented site, snaptu, twitter, early-stage of FB— Soumya Das (@iSoumyaD) November 18, 2020
My "childhood" social media love ❤️
Though I'm 18+
Also "missed call love" pic.twitter.com/LIiZW113kA
After seeing Orkut trending— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) November 18, 2020
Me right now : pic.twitter.com/dCWF5yp5XH
90's kid after seeing orkut in trending. pic.twitter.com/1QiXljUZRe— Sarcastic Chokro 👉😎👈 (@sarcasticchokro) November 18, 2020