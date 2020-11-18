Image Source : TWITTER Twitterati get nostalgic remembering good old 'Orkut' days, share funny memes

Social media is an important part of our life now. Each day seems incomplete without the new age apps including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram but do you know 10 years back there was yet another web-based media that took over the lives of the Indians. Yes, we are talking about Orkut. The 90s kids will be well-versed with this platform and not only this many have fond memories of interpersonal interaction experience on Orkut. Well, the memories became afresh when certain people on Twitter started trending the hashtag #Orkut and shared memes, jokes and images while recollecting the fond memories. Many shared posts and remembered the times of internet cafes while others spoke about the 'testimonial’ feature. Have a look at how Netizens reacted:

90's kids after seeing orkut in trending pic.twitter.com/TUeivWhnHI — Prince Prabhakar (@Prince_P007) November 18, 2020

I Remember having fantasy Using Orkut in 2008-09 time to Search Katrina Kaif 😄🔥pic.twitter.com/rDBMY8ADc3 — Kay Katrina 💕 (@Nitish_B2) November 18, 2020

Orkut is trending, miss those days when we'd ask our close friends to give us their "testis" without a hint of irony. — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) November 18, 2020

As Old as Orkut pic.twitter.com/UJ039zcaPv — LOL Memes Club® (@LOLMemesClub) November 18, 2020

No Orkut I started with Facebook, in nokia 3110 pic.twitter.com/jSPZwj9eFV — Umang Bhavsar (@umabhai04) November 18, 2020

#Orkut trending on twitter...



Every 90s kids getting nostalgic RN : pic.twitter.com/pq9iztDkbV — Ghumantu Bhutiya (@GhumantuBhutiya) November 18, 2020

Lol!! I created my 1st email ID because I wanted my friend to send a request to join #ORKUT



No #Google at that time, so I ended up creating #Yahoo mail 🤣



PS: Orkut's 'who viewed ur profile' was a great retention mechanic pic.twitter.com/q3rLiI42Kx — WikiLeaks ιη∂ια (@Satyan_beshi) November 18, 2020

Orkut, Yahoo messenger, 160by2 like sms chat oriented site, snaptu, twitter, early-stage of FB



My "childhood" social media love ❤️

Though I'm 18+



Also "missed call love" pic.twitter.com/LIiZW113kA — Soumya Das (@iSoumyaD) November 18, 2020

After seeing Orkut trending



Me right now : pic.twitter.com/dCWF5yp5XH — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) November 18, 2020