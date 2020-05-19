TikTok video of man grooving to 'You Are My Soniya' breaks the internet. Hrithik Roshan, have you seen it yet?

Like it or not, but TikTok has become a platform for people to showcase their talent and has made the people crazy to another level. Every now and then we hear of a video going viral on social media and yet again another one has grabbed the eyeballs of many. It happened to be that of one of the users of the Chinese video-sharing app named Arman Rathod. He has been sharing a lot of TikTok videos but the recent one where he is seen dancing on Hrithik Roshan's song 'You Are My Sonia' has left everyone speechless. People are appreciating this immensely talented dancer and re-tweeting his video also asking the actor to share his opinion on the same. Till now, it has garnered more than 523,000 views and more than 10k retweets.
Have a look at the video which will definitely remind you of Hrithik grooving to the song from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
He doesn't need wings to fly. pic.twitter.com/9kn2KO2byc— JyotieChetryجیوتی (@ChetryJyotie) May 16, 2020
Check out how Netizens are responding to his video on Twitter:
C'mon Twitter Make him FAMOUS 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/o06ozeT3tz— Rosy (@rose_k01) May 16, 2020
He's so graceful and fluid 😊 almost flowing 👌👌— Mona kanwal 🇮🇳 (@monakaran) May 17, 2020
Wow! Amazing talent— Hema Doreswamy (@dhema1) May 16, 2020
Absolutely Graceful— Maheedhar (@MaheeKotla) May 16, 2020
More by this EXCEPTIONALLY TALENTED guy - Aman Rathod 👌👌👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cCzOhIyb7L— Rosy (@rose_k01) May 16, 2020
ऋतिक रोशन का फूफा 😀 pic.twitter.com/AdLlEbDxv3— Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) May 16, 2020
Pure talent...👏👏👌https://t.co/UryJ0juUfp— Kavitha (@Kavitha46728380) May 17, 2020
Not only Hrithik, people even tagged other celebrities like Karan Johar, Remo D'Souza, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff to take a glimpse at his video and give him a chance.
@remodsouza Sir, Watch it— Fourth Gear (@_NotNeutral) May 16, 2020
@iTIGERSHROFF you are home Tiger bhai, isko enjoy karo.— Deepak ... Stay home stay safe (@dep_aks) May 16, 2020
@Asli_Jacqueline you were looking for some dancing star ? Here you go....— Ranga Madushanka (@IamAgnar) May 16, 2020
@iHrithik You got see this! https://t.co/GsdAuCqHpd— Icecream Baba (@vichupedia) May 16, 2020
Watch the full song 'You Are My Sonia' here:
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page