TikTok video of man grooving to 'You Are My Soniya' breaks the internet. Hrithik Roshan, have you seen it yet?

A recent TikTok video of a man named Arman Rathod has gone viral on the internet where he is seen dancing on Hrithik Roshan's song 'You Are My Sonia' from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It has garnered more than 523,000 views and more than 10k retweets.

New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2020 18:55 IST
Like it or not, but TikTok has become a platform for people to showcase their talent and has made the people crazy to another level. Every now and then we hear of a video going viral on social media and yet again another one has grabbed the eyeballs of many. It happened to be that of one of the users of the Chinese video-sharing app named Arman Rathod. He has been sharing a lot of TikTok videos but the recent one where he is seen dancing on Hrithik Roshan's song 'You Are My Sonia' has left everyone speechless. People are appreciating this immensely talented dancer and re-tweeting his video also asking the actor to share his opinion on the same. Till now, it has garnered more than 523,000 views and more than 10k retweets.

Have a look at the video which will definitely remind you of Hrithik grooving to the song from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. 

Check out how Netizens are responding to his video on Twitter:

Not only Hrithik, people even tagged other celebrities like Karan Johar, Remo D'Souza, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff to take a glimpse at his video and give him a chance.

Watch the full song 'You Are My Sonia' here:

