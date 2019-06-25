Snake slithers inside a sleeping man’s kurta in Maharashtra, video goes viral

A video of a snake slithering into a man’s kurta has broken the internet like nothing before. In the video, an aged man is seen sleeping on the hospital floor in Maharashtra when a green coloured snake makes its way into his kurta. The man can be seen wearing a kurta and dhoti and also a white turban. Just when the hospital authorities realized that a snake has entered the building and has been lying in the man’s kurta, they called the rescuers instantly. Interestingly, even though the reptile slithered inside the elderly man’s kurta and stayed there for a while, the man didn’t feel anything and did not wake up.

Soon after the snake rescuers came and very cautiously took the snake out of the kurta, but the man didn’t even move a bit. This incident surprised many people who watched the video. The incident happened with a relative of a patient at a government hospital in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra when he was talking a nap on the hospital floor. Hospital staff reportedly alerted the Wildlife Rescue Society in Ahmednagar and sought their assistance. Check out the video here-

Even though the video is one week old, it has gone viral on the internet now with people watching it on loop. Also, the rescue personnel who lifted out the snake from the man’s kurta later identified the snake and revealed that it was a green keelback, a non-venomous species.

