Photoshopped image of Smriti Mandhana's goes viral. Twitter is outraged

Smriti Mandhana has, by the virtue of talent and hard work, earned herself the laurel of being the second fastest Indian cricketer to score 2,000 runs in one-day international matches. She achieved the feat in third and final ODI match of the series against West Indies last week. India won the match by six wickets.
Now, can a pout sans lipstick take this away? Or can fairer skin and makeup add to her achievements?
Confused?
A picture of Smriti's has gone viral, and it is no ordinary picture. It is a photoshopped version of a simple picture from a media briefing.
A Twitter user posted the said picture, mentioning that she was looking up Smriti Mandhana online and spotted the altered image. She also dug out the original picture from the press meet that Smriti attended.
The photoshopped version of the picture has Smriti in a lighter skin tone, and with kohl in her eyes, and lipstick on her lips.
Was Googling Smriti Mandhana and came across this photoshopped image. Actual image on the right, for context.— chethana (@iamdatemike) November 12, 2019
How fucked up are beauty standards if a cricketer's photo in a press meet is being photoshopped to lighten her skin tone and add kajal and lipstick. pic.twitter.com/KKbmKyYf13
The user, along with the entire Twitterverse, was outraged over altering the sportsperson's picture to cater to false societal standards of beauty.
People saying - "oh she's still beautiful", that's not the point.— chethana (@iamdatemike) November 12, 2019
You're reinforcing what this stupid photoshopped image stands for.
The point of this is to show that even a Google image of an athlete has to be photoshopped to match some arbitrary standard of beauty....
... you saying "um don't understand the need for photoshop, she's still beautiful" = same emphasis on "beauty" that is the problem in the first place.— chethana (@iamdatemike) November 12, 2019
clearly she is more beautiful in right one..— Tashi Ryan (@rokk88) November 12, 2019
they made her look jaundiced— Yung 2nd Class Citizen (@nah_im_abdulla) November 12, 2019
Is this for real? Can someone add makeup to Kohli and Dhoni?— yolande (@yolandewrites) November 12, 2019
It's the people photoshopping who are more concerned with her complexion than she herself. That's honestly a relief.— Namrata Khandelwal (@namicersei) November 12, 2019