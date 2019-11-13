Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
  Photoshopped image of Smriti Mandhana's goes viral. Twitter is outraged

Photoshopped image of Smriti Mandhana's goes viral. Twitter is outraged

The photoshopped version of the picture has Smriti in a lighter skin tone, and with kohl in her eyes, and lipstick on her lips.

New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2019 14:42 IST
A Twitter user posted the said picture, mentioning that she was looking up Smriti Mandhana online and spotted the altered image.

Smriti Mandhana has, by the virtue of talent and hard work, earned herself the laurel of being the second fastest Indian cricketer to score 2,000 runs in one-day international matches. She achieved the feat in third and final ODI match of the series against West Indies last week. India won the match by six wickets.

Now, can a pout sans lipstick take this away? Or can fairer skin and makeup add to her achievements?

Confused?

A picture of Smriti's has gone viral, and it is no ordinary picture. It is a photoshopped version of a simple picture from a media briefing.

A Twitter user posted the said picture, mentioning that she was looking up Smriti Mandhana online and spotted the altered image. She also dug out the original picture from the press meet that Smriti attended.

The photoshopped version of the picture has Smriti in a lighter skin tone, and with kohl in her eyes, and lipstick on her lips.

The user, along with the entire Twitterverse, was outraged over altering the sportsperson's picture to cater to false societal standards of beauty.

