Shraddha Kapoor as Naagin gets mixed response from netizens

Image Source : TWITTER/AAHUJASAMYRA Shraddha Kapoor as Nagin gets mixed response from netizens

Soon after Shraddha Kapoor was confirmed as the heroine of the three-film franchise based on the superhit TV series Nagin on Wednesday, the hashtag #ShraddhaAsNagin started trending on Twitter. Responses to the news have been mixed, with memes featuring and targeting Shraddha going viral. While fans have praised the actress saying she is suitable for the role, many others are not convinced. Some have even raked up the issue of Shraddha being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case recently. Yet others criticized Bollywood saying it lacks creativity because the concept of Nagin and the shape-shifting serpent has been a subject on film and in TV shows several times in the past.

Have a look at how Twitterati reacted:

I can't wait to see My favorite @ShraddhaKapoor is all set to be the next Nagin of Bollywood. I definitely watch this movie. @saffronbrdmedia #ShraddhaAsNagin pic.twitter.com/hdZb97Qk2I — Suresh Parmar®ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ (@SureshParmar_) October 28, 2020

loves to see #ShraddhaAsNagin with @Nawazuddin_S or new male actor. This movie will be super hit. @ShraddhaKapoor — Ujjaval Chauhan (@UjjavalChauhan) October 28, 2020

No Snake-Charmer can control her! Kyunki #ShraddhaKapoor is the new Nagin! The film will be produced by @Nikhil_Dwivedi and directed by @FuriaVishal. #ShraddhaAsNagin pic.twitter.com/3zU3ms2XZj — Yash (@here4shraddha) October 28, 2020

#ShraddhaAsNagin is all set to bring back the iconic character of Nagin on BIG screen! The franchise will be directed by the criminal justice fame director @FuriaVishal and produced by @Nikhil_Dwivedi. We cannot keep calm @Shraddhakapoor! @saffronbrdmedia pic.twitter.com/sQYB5utxiR — जाट दा पुत्त 👳 (@NamdarJat25) October 28, 2020

Snake-charmers, BE READY! Nagin of the new Era @ShraddhaKapoor is coming soon. Thank you @Nikhil_Dwivedi and @FuriaVishal for producing and directing this amazing upcoming franchise film. #ShraddhaAsNagin will charm the big screen soon! @saffronbrdmedia pic.twitter.com/yBUhGyeDrV — joshna (@joshna_17) October 28, 2020

.@ShraddhaKapoor ab pesh h humare time ki nagin aa gayi😍😍 I am so excited for this movie 🔥#ShraddhaAsNagin. @saffronbrdmedia pic.twitter.com/5J3H2IUNMs — Tina 🥀 (@an_damn_girl) October 28, 2020

Ex boyfriend of @ShraddhaKapoor

After getting know that she is playing Nagin Role-#ShraddhaAsNagin pic.twitter.com/jEKqrbCUwB — ajay (@AjayPanwar3242) October 28, 2020

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage