Wednesday, October 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Shraddha Kapoor as Naagin gets mixed response from netizens

Shraddha Kapoor as Naagin gets mixed response from netizens

Soon after Shraddha Kapoor was confirmed as the heroine of the three-film franchise based on the superhit TV series Nagin on Wednesday, the hashtag #ShraddhaAsNagin started trending on Twitter. Responses to the news have been mixed, with memes featuring and targeting Shraddha going viral. 

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2020 18:41 IST
Shraddha Kapoor as Nagin gets mixed response from netizens
Image Source : TWITTER/AAHUJASAMYRA

Shraddha Kapoor as Nagin gets mixed response from netizens

Soon after Shraddha Kapoor was confirmed as the heroine of the three-film franchise based on the superhit TV series Nagin on Wednesday, the hashtag #ShraddhaAsNagin started trending on Twitter. Responses to the news have been mixed, with memes featuring and targeting Shraddha going viral. While fans have praised the actress saying she is suitable for the role, many others are not convinced. Some have even raked up the issue of Shraddha being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case recently. Yet others criticized Bollywood saying it lacks creativity because the concept of Nagin and the shape-shifting serpent has been a subject on film and in TV shows several times in the past.

Have a look at how Twitterati reacted:

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X