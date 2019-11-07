Ranveer Singh asks a question. Nagpur Police's 'encounter without bullet' wins Twitter

Retweeting Ranveer Singh’s post, the Nagpur City Police just wrote a number -- 100 -- along with a telephone emoji.

That Ranveer Singh is a quirky piece of nature is a known fact. He does things no other actor has the gusto to. In line with this, he tweeted a picture of his where he is seeming to speak with somebody over telephone -- and that too, landline.

Ranveer appropriated the insanely famous song of the 90s -- What is mobile number, featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Whattis mobile number?

Whattis your smile number?

Whattis your style number?

करूँ क्या dial number? pic.twitter.com/REfiqSTS95 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 6, 2019

It wasn't, however, his tweet that took over the internet but the Nagpur Police's reply to it that seems to have stolen its thunder.

Retweeting Ranveer Singh’s post, the Nagpur City Police just wrote a number -- 100 -- along with a telephone emoji. That is the contact number you use to contact police across the nation.

The reply won over Twitterverse and how.