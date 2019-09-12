Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
Sorry Einstein, the internet doesn't believe Piyush Goyal. Newton, we feel you

If Union Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal is to be believed, we are under a lot of gravitational debt....of Albert Einstein's.

New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2019 17:51 IST
An apple might fall anytime.

If Union Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal is to be believed, we are under a lot of gravitational debt....of Albert Einstein's. Because he discovered gravity. Oh no! We don't say it. Piyush Goyal says it.

And that is not all.

Maths did not help him do that. 

We kid you not. And we cannot keep calm.

It so happened that the Minister, while attending a Board of Trade meeting recently, said, and we are not kidding, that Maths didn't help Einstein discover gravity.

His exact words were: "Don't get into the calculations that you see on television. If you look at a 5 trillion economy, the country will have to grow at 12 per cent, today its growing at 6-7 per cent, don't get into those maths."

He went further: "Maths never helped Einstein discover gravity."

Whatttt?!?!??!?!?!?!? Well, to be fair, he was right.

Maths might have helped Isaac Newton discover gravity. 

But Indians are a doubtful bunch. They have since wanted to cross check their own memory and knowledge.

On Wednesday, Newton and Einstein became the top trends in India and thousands of citizens looked up who discovered gravity.

In the Twitterverse, the inhabitants also couldn't keep calm.

Baba re!

Chhoti chhoti khushiyaan!

Abb yeh kaun kiya?

Congress had to have a say. Na?

Congress social media team on an overdrive.

Invent? This deserved a separate story. But our focus is currently on gravity. We are down-to-earth :D

Achchha, how about Newton reacting? We feel you, sir.

Cannot be clearer than this.

Our verdict:

Goyal jee, run, run! An apple might fall anytime.

Newton, we feel you. We really do.

