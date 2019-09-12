Sorry Einstein, the internet doesn't believe Piyush Goyal. Newton, we feel you

An apple might fall anytime.

If Union Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal is to be believed, we are under a lot of gravitational debt....of Albert Einstein's. Because he discovered gravity. Oh no! We don't say it. Piyush Goyal says it.

And that is not all.

Maths did not help him do that.

We kid you not. And we cannot keep calm.

It so happened that the Minister, while attending a Board of Trade meeting recently, said, and we are not kidding, that Maths didn't help Einstein discover gravity.

His exact words were: "Don't get into the calculations that you see on television. If you look at a 5 trillion economy, the country will have to grow at 12 per cent, today its growing at 6-7 per cent, don't get into those maths."

He went further: "Maths never helped Einstein discover gravity."

Whatttt?!?!??!?!?!?!? Well, to be fair, he was right.

Maths might have helped Isaac Newton discover gravity.

But Indians are a doubtful bunch. They have since wanted to cross check their own memory and knowledge.

On Wednesday, Newton and Einstein became the top trends in India and thousands of citizens looked up who discovered gravity.

In the Twitterverse, the inhabitants also couldn't keep calm.

Baba re!

Einstein when he was told that he discovered gravity. pic.twitter.com/7fnxNh7vnZ — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) September 12, 2019

Chhoti chhoti khushiyaan!

I am just thankful that @PiyushGoyal didn't say that Modi ji discovered Gravity. 🙏🏼#YoPiyushSoEinstein pic.twitter.com/XkuTpSHUqM — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) September 12, 2019

Abb yeh kaun kiya?

Stop mocking @PiyushGoyal ! It's a well known fact that maths didn't help Einstein to discover gravity. He discovered it when he saw Ola charges coming down after a surge. — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 12, 2019

Congress had to have a say. Na?

Former Finance Minister @PiyushGoyal is correct, Einstein did not require maths to discover gravity, but Sir Isaac Newton did.



FYI, maths is also required to #FixTheEconomy. pic.twitter.com/Nr3QyYbPpA — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2019

Congress social media team on an overdrive.

If two wrongs don't make a right, try three !!



And yes, Einstein did not invent gravity, Sir Isaac Newton did !!#FixTheEconomy pic.twitter.com/DoBBsNJcpV — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) September 12, 2019

Invent? This deserved a separate story. But our focus is currently on gravity. We are down-to-earth :D

Achchha, how about Newton reacting? We feel you, sir.

Sir @PiyushGoyal , Newton is reacting to your statement. pic.twitter.com/nsf7YS2rLw — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 12, 2019

Newton's reaction when he came to know that Einstein discovered gravity 😂😂 #Einstein pic.twitter.com/HXjzJS7QLE — Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) September 12, 2019

Cannot be clearer than this.

1. Einstein didn't discover gravity.



2. Newton did.



3. Gravity was discovered based on Mathematical work of laws of motion, not falling apple. pic.twitter.com/9Ydsw8FE2W — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) September 12, 2019

Our verdict:

Goyal jee, run, run! An apple might fall anytime.

Newton, we feel you. We really do.