Paytm withdraws postpaid service, internet its love and support

New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2019 21:46 IST
Paytm is on the wrong side of news once again. And this time, because of shutting down of one of its services -- Paytm Postpaid. Back in December, 2018, Paytm launched its Paytm Postpaid service for users to purchase first and pay later. But from what it looks like, the end of Paytm Postpaid is near. 

Multiple Paytm Postpaid users took have now taken to Twitter seeking answers for their disabled postpaid wallet services. 

Paytm has, however, not issued any official statement on the issue.

Users have been tagging Paytm on Twitter to vent out their anger -- by calling the service a thief.

On user tweeted, "Paytm postpaid withdrawn without intimations, fraud offer commitments, fraud cashbacks! #paytmChorHai".

