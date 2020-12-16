NASA shares fascinating glimpse of snow- covered Himalayas, Delhi's city lights from space

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NASA NASA shares picture of snow clad mountains

As we know, with the rapid climate change and weather patterns becoming more erratic the great Himalayan range is under huge threat of disruption but amidst this, there's a fascinating snapshot from the space that's going to leave you stunned. Recently, the official Instagram account of NASA shared a long-exposure photograph of the snow-covered Himalayan mountains from space. The image was taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station.

In the image, we can see the splendid view of the Himalayas covered with snow, the highest mountain range in the world. It also captures the bright city lights of New Delhi and Lahore along with the faint, orange airglow of atmospheric particles.

NASA in its official Instagram post wrote, ''The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the @iss. The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan''.

''North of the range, or to the left from this perspective, is the more arid Tibetan Plateau- the ''Roof of the World.''

The post further read, "The bright city lights of New Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan, are also visible below the faint, orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation."

Air temperatures are continuously rising due to which glaciers are retreating and permafrost is melting at a much faster pace thus disrupting previously reliable water sources for millions and initiating more natural disasters. It's high time we realize that it's important for us humans to take a step towards the welfare of the environment.