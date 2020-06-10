Nagpur Police share Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah meme for COVID-19 awareness. Twitterati react

Image Source : TWITTER/NAGPURPOLICE Nagpur Police share Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah meme for COVID-19 awareness

With Unlock 1.0, people have started flooding the street. While many restrictions have been lifted, it is still advised that people should step out of the house only when it is needed. Also, all health officials, government and police have been creating awareness about the importance of wearing masks and washing hands. On Tuesday, Nagpur Police twitter handle shared an interesting meme to urge people to wear masks while visiting the shops fro grocery shopping and buying other things. They used a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah meme to convey their message.

In the photo, actor Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal and owns Gada Electronics is seen wearing a mask. The tweet read, "Whether you are going to Gokul Dham society or Gada electronics, please wear a Mask wherever you go."

Whether you are going to gokuldham society or gada electronics, please wear a Mask wherever you go.#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/PGGB9cziqg — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) June 9, 2020

Twitterati had a field day as they reacted to the meme the most amazing way. Lauding their awareness idea, one user wrote, "@NagpurPolice seems to be the Taarak Mehta of Awareness Campaigns on Twitter!" Another said, "This is next level of awareness." Check out a few reactions here-

Jo log mask naak aur muh ke niche pehen rahe hai unke liye bhi kuchh bana dijiye. — Gagan Agrawal (@GaganAgrawal02) June 9, 2020

This is next level of awareness 👏 — Shreyas Jaronde (@snjaronde) June 9, 2020

Nice Strategy — Kshitij Landge - Kadam (@KshitijLandge) June 9, 2020

Babita ji dikh gayi toh he'll take off that mask instantly 🤓 pic.twitter.com/fhhZYplf9X — Traffic Sahayak (@TrafficSahayak) June 9, 2020

Earlier, Nagpur Police used Anil Kapoor's character Majnu Bhai from the film Welcome to urge people to avoid crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meme, Anil Kapoor says, "Tum log bhi chalo na mere saath." In the caption, Nagpur Police states that don't be Majnu Bhai and not step out of the house in groups.

