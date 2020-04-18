Me At 20 challenge takes Twitter by storm. Gul Panag, Ali Fazal, Tisca Chopra share throwback pics

Bollywood celebrities take the #MeAt20 challenge

After the recent #SareeChallenge on Facebook, there's a #MeAt20 challenge trending on Twitter. If the latest Twitter trend is to be followed, then #MeAt20 is a new rage. It requires you to share throwback photos of yourself when you were around 20. Well, it can involve awkward and embarrassing photos as well. Besides commoners, several celebrities enthusiastically participated in the trend by sharing a glimpse of their younger self. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya are some of those who didn't shy away from posting an old pic of themselves.

Reportedly, the #MeAt20 trend got triggered after a user tweeted “Lmaooo what did y’all look like at 20?” on April 14. In the course of the following week, netizens began sharing their old photos by quoting the tweet. Few hashtags also surfaced and one of them, #MeAt20, is topping the Twitter trend list of India since early Friday.

This latest trend, which has taken Twitter by storm is a breath of fresh air amid all the hullabaloo on the micro-blogging site. Bollywood celebrities like Ali Fazal, Tisca Chopra, Mukesh Chhabra also shared their throwback photos, much to their fans' delight.

"That's me at 20! With the Doscos!! Revisiting school," Ali Fazal tweeted along with a picture from his school revisit.

Thats me at 20! With the Doscos!! Revisiting school. pic.twitter.com/UVG8SPoPh7 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 18, 2020

Taapsee Pannu pulled the actor's leg by saying, "Arre u used to look good back then"



Has she aged? Seriously?

Taking a jibe at herself, Tisca Chopra shared a photo and wrote: "#MeAt20 and also apparently #ChemicalFree".

Folk singer Malini Awasthi shared an old photo of her performing on the stage. "That's me when I was 20..Performing at Ravindralaya auditorium #Lucknow! #MeAt20," the caption read.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also shared a throwback photo of him on social media.

