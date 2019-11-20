Man 'breastfeeds' his crying infant. You have to watch it to believe it

The eight-second video features a man breastfeeding his daughter.

International Men's Day has just gone by, and like most men don't remember dates, they also did not keep in mind what this day meant. We did, and while rummaging about the internet, chanced upon a video that goes to show to what extent men go to fulfill their duties towards their family.

The eight-second video features a man breastfeeding his daughter.

Breastfeeding...

Right!

It so happened that the infant's mother wasn't around when she began crying. She was hungry. And was making it even more difficult for her father to control her -- she wasn't ready to drink milk from a bottle.

So what did the father do?

He fooled his child into believing he was breastfeeding her (the father must have slid the milk bottle under his tee), and she willingly drank the milk till the very last drop.

"Her mama gone and she wouldn't take the bottle, so I had to trick her. This is so funny, I'm crying," the caption of the video said.

Her eyebrows convey her uncertainty, what the heck dad?! — Stephanie Daigle (@sumiedaigle) November 17, 2019

“man, mama lookin a little different today but this milk too good to care” pic.twitter.com/iiMRWyNvJe — Pudding cups (@dridriTheDon) November 18, 2019

This is so adorbs!😍 But fam, don't be fooled. Baby girl ain't really fall for it...look at her face. She's thinking, "Why this taste like fabric softener, tho'?!"😂😂😂 If ever a face showed skepticism, this is it!😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/zrKkIxweqE — Twin & her Hubs! (@CLE_SHONUFF) November 17, 2019

Awww😂 🤣😍 a great dad. — DJ38Leon (@Dj38L) November 17, 2019