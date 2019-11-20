Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
Man 'breastfeeds' his crying infant. You have to watch it to believe it

While rummaging about the internet, we chanced upon a video that goes to show to what extent men go to fulfill their duties towards their family.

New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2019 16:55 IST
The eight-second video features a man breastfeeding his daughter.

International Men's Day has just gone by, and like most men don't remember dates, they also did not keep in mind what this day meant. We did, and while rummaging about the internet, chanced upon a video that goes to show to what extent men go to fulfill their duties towards their family.

Breastfeeding...

Right!

It so happened that the infant's mother wasn't around when she began crying. She was hungry. And was making it even more difficult for her father to control her -- she wasn't ready to drink milk from a bottle.

So what did the father do?

He fooled his child into believing he was breastfeeding her (the father must have slid the milk bottle under his tee), and she willingly drank the milk till the very last drop.

"Her mama gone and she wouldn't take the bottle, so I had to trick her. This is so funny, I'm crying," the caption of the video said.

Netizens were left impressed with the man's wit.

And several comments poured in.

