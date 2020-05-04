Liquor shops open in Lockdown 3.0 and Twitter is having a meme-fest

Opening of liquor shops triggers meme-fest on Twitter

As the government allowed standalone liquor shops to reopen after almost 40 days of the lockdown, serpentine queues were seen as people waited for their turn to buy liquor. According to government, the shops have been allowed to open in green and orange zones but not in the containment areas in Orange and Red Zones. While in most of the states, liquor shops will be opened from 7 am to 8 pm, in the National Capital, shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm. In Delhi several liquor shops were shut down after police had to lathi-charge as people flouted social distancing norms. This chaos and hullabaloo triggered the creative juices of netizens. So while some queued up outside liquor shops, others are high on memes flooding the internet today.

Here are some of the best hand-picked memes only for meme-lovers:

That oops moment!

Neighbor uncle after spotting me in a queue at a liquor shop -#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/9cuNN8g9dE — नीरज . (@AjeebPrani) May 4, 2020

The air in Bengaluru is so clear that I can even see the end of this liquor shop queue. #LiquorShops — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 4, 2020

Rone Ka Nahin

RED ZONE BE LIKE



APNA TIME AAYEGA#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/5hgFbwsrX1 — 𝕳𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖓𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖌 (@ImpossiBall) May 4, 2020

Even Mohnish Behl was not spared

Drinkers after getting the news that liquor shops are open in all zones#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/gmfB4UyYqo — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) May 4, 2020

A call for celebration for all alcohol lovers

#LiquorShops people in green zone today night pic.twitter.com/yk2aS6FIn4 — Umang Bhavsar (@umabhai04) May 4, 2020

What's meme-fest without one from Hera Pheri?

Aaatttaaaaaaaackkkk!

The country has been divided into three zones - Red, Orange and Green- with certain restrictions and relaxations. While all activities are allowed in Green zones (general lockdown restrictions still apply), there are strict rules for Red zones as the lockdown continues. The coronavirus lockdown has been extended for the third time and will continue till May 17.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage