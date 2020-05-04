Monday, May 04, 2020
     
Liquor shops open in Lockdown 3.0 and Twitter is having a meme-fest

New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2020 17:15 IST
Opening of liquor shops triggers meme-fest on Twitter

As the government allowed standalone liquor shops to reopen after almost 40 days of the lockdown, serpentine queues were seen as people waited for their turn to buy liquor. According to government, the shops have been allowed to open in green and orange zones but not in the containment areas in Orange and Red Zones. While in most of the states, liquor shops will be opened from 7 am to 8 pm, in the National Capital, shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm.  In Delhi several liquor shops were shut down after police had to lathi-charge as people flouted social distancing norms. This chaos and hullabaloo triggered the creative juices of netizens. So while some queued up outside liquor shops, others are high on memes flooding the internet today.

Here are some of the best hand-picked memes only for meme-lovers:

That oops moment!

 

Rone Ka Nahin


 

Even Mohnish Behl was not spared


 

A call for celebration for all alcohol lovers


 

What's meme-fest without one from Hera Pheri?


 

Aaatttaaaaaaaackkkk!

The country has been divided into three zones - Red, Orange and Green- with certain restrictions and relaxations. While all activities are allowed in Green zones (general lockdown restrictions still apply), there are strict rules for Red zones as the lockdown continues. The coronavirus lockdown has been extended for the third time and will continue till May 17. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

