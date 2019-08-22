Leonardo Dicaprio's viral Amazon forest fire photo is old image. Deets inside

Leonardo Dicaprio shared a photo of blazing Amazon rainforest on Instagram

Actor Leonardo Dicaprio, who is known for being vocal about climate change across the world took to Instagram to share a photo of blazing Amazon rainforests fires. The image went viral in no time with over 2 million likes. It was also reposted by several Bollywood actors such as Disha Patani. However, do you know what? The photo shared by the Titanic actor is wrong.

The photo is not of the ongoing blaze. The stock image is by photo agency Alamy and was clicked by Loren Mclntyre. For unversed, the image was originally shared by an Instagram user Nick Rose, who tagged Leonardo. After getting shared by the popular actor, the image has started doing the rounds on social media.

''Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?,'' captioned the star.

Though the image is old, it doesn't dilute the awareness, concern and the need for preservation of Amazon rainforests.

For unversed, wildfires in the rainforest have hit a record number this year with 72,843 fires detected so far. Wildfires have increased in Mato Grosso and Para states of Brazil. Besides nurturing biodiversity, rainforests like the Amazon play an important role in the regulation of world’s climate. Rainforests absorb solar radiation and release oxygen in the atmosphere.