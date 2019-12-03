Move over Ranu Mondal, toddler's video singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song Lag Ja Gale will make you smile

Sometime back the internet was filled with videos of Ranu Mondal who was spotted at the railway stations singing the popular song of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai.' Well now, the Netizens have dug out a new video of a young girl singing another song from the film Woh Kaun Thi titled 'Lag Ja Gale.' The video shows the little girl sitting on the bed and singing the lines of the popular song and the video has now gone viral on the internet with more than 10k views on Youtube.

A report in IANS stated that the video was recorded in June and it went viral when a singer posted the same again on December 1. People who watched the same lauded the baby and wrote various comments like, “Super talented”, “lovely” and “unique and talented," etc. Have a look at the viral video here:

Talking about the original song, it was from the 1964 film starring Sadhana and Manoj Kumar. The song was composed by Madan Mohan and was written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. Check it out here:

Coming back to the singer, in November she was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai after a complaint of chest pain. The hospital gave an official statement about the 90-year-old and said, “Lata Mangeshkarji had viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she checked into Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics are given on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering.”

