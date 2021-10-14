IPL 2021: It's CSK vs KKR in finals and Twitter is riding high on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah memes

Image Source : TWITTER/DARSHANPATHAK Fans share Memes on CSK vs KKR finals in IPL 2021

After a nail-biting, Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders secured its position in the finals. It will be facing MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the final, which is scheduled to be played at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. As soon CSK vs KKR were locked in for the finals, fans celebrated the upcoming match with funny memes. They likened the final match to the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and many other films like Dabangg, Welcome and Hera Pheri among others and the result is absolutely hilarious. Sample some of the quirky tweets doing around on the microblogging site.





Riding on a brilliant fifty by Venkatesh Iyer (55 off 41),KKR beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in a thrilling Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Wednesday. KKR will now face Chennai Super Kings in the finals.

A clinical bowling performance by bowlers helped Kolkata Knight Riders restrict Delhi Capitals to 135/5 in 20 overs. For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan (36), Shreyas Iyer (30*) were the top-scorers while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/26) was the most successful bowler for KKR.

Chasing a total of 136 runs for victory, Iyer hit his third fifty of the season while Gill and Nitish Rana also made important contributions of 46 and 13 respectively to help the team reach close to the finish line.

But things took a dramatic turn when Gill got out and KKR collapsed from 125 for 2 to 130 for 7 before Rahul Tripathi held his nerve and hit a six in the final over, leading his team to victory with 1 ball left.