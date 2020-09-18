Google's removal of Paytm app from Play Store leads netizens to churn out the funniest memes

Image Source : TWITTER/ARUNWAL Netizens's memes on Paytm app removal from Play Store

The digital payment app Paytm has been suspended by Google from Play Store. This has reportedly happened due to the "repeated violations" of Play Store app policies. And as soon as the news broke out, netizens did what they are best at, creating funniest memes.

PhonePe & Google pay employees after #Paytm got deleted from Google play store pic.twitter.com/R0yJdXHmeQ — Sattvikaa🌾 (@Natkhat_Bitiyaa) September 18, 2020

After hearing @Paytm

get disappeared from the play store.

Me withdrawing all the chillar from the account balance. #Paytm #paytmdown pic.twitter.com/jEepJQO928 — Palak Bera (@BeraPalak) September 18, 2020

#Paytm

Paytm removed from play store



Google pay users right now : pic.twitter.com/tzh5KFR34e — Shinchan 🙂 (@FlirtyLonda) September 18, 2020

Paytm's removal has left many people in shock and they are not able to understand that what will happen to their money which is now stuck after its unavailability. However, Paytm officials have said that the app will be soon available on the Google Play Store again and the company has also ensured that all the money is safe and people will be able to use their Paytm app normally.

Currently, the app has disappeared from the Play Store, which means users cannot freshly install the app or update their app on Android smartphones. However, it will continue to work if you already have the app installed on your smartphone. Also, Apple iPhone and iPad users will not face any issues in terms of the Paytm app as it is still available on the Apple App Store.

