Image Source : FACEBOOK/MARKZUCKERBERG/FILEIMAGE Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares pic of his goat named 'Bitcoin.' Internet explodes in meme fest

Not just us but Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also quite active on social media. Just recently, he shared a picture of his pet goats on the social media platform. It wasn't just the animals but also their names that caught our attention. Interestingly, he has named the two of them as-- Max and Bitcoin. As soon as he shared the post, it caught the attention of not just the Netizens but also Bitcoin investors who took the move as an endorsement of the cryptocurrency. The two goats in the picture looked really cute while chilling and laying on the hay. His post which was made yesterday had a straightforward caption reading, "My goats: Max and Bitcoin." In just less than a day, his post garnered over 1 million likes and over 200 thousand comments.

As soon as it was made, people started pouring in their funny reactions on the platform. But, before that, have a look at Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook post here:

The picture soon viral and was even being shared on Twitter. One user wrote, "Now you just need a dog named Dogecoin," while another one wrote, "Can you sell me the ‘bitcoin’?"

Check out the reactions from Netizens here: