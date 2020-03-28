COVID-19: Can your dog or cat get infected from coronavirus? All you need to know

Image Source : JULIEROYGRAM/ INSTA Can you get infected from your pet dog or cat? Know your answers here.

Coronavirus scare gripped pet parents ever since a 17-year-old Pomeranian in Hong Kong was tested 'weak positive' for COVID-19. The pet dog did not show any symptoms of illness but its owner was confirmed COVID-19 positive. The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) in Hong Kong confirmed that repeated tests showed the dog had a “low-level” of the virus. He was in quarantine but died three days after returning home. However, the second dog that lived in the same house, however, tested negative consistently during the quarantine.

This was likely to be the first case of human-to-animal transmission and this triggered fear in pet owners making them abandon their furry companions. Even several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to urge people not to abandon their pet in such a time of crisis.

Sharing a photo of herself playing with a pooch, Twinkle wrote on Instagram, "There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on Covid-19! Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away #Dogperson"

John Abraham shared a picture of a newspaper article and wrote, "Animals do not get or transmit Covid 19... Please don’t be misinformed".

Can you get COVID-19 from your pet?

No, you can't. Even WHO has issued a statement regarding this. However, the organisation suggested that you wash hands after stroking your pet to keep common bacteria at bay.

The World Health Organisation issued updated information on March 13 which read: "At present there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus". WHO added: "It is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets. This protects you against various common bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella that can pass between pets and humans.”

How to walk your dog during lockdown?

Dog owners are not just anxious regarding food but they are also concerned about how will they manage to take their dog out for a walk during this 21-day lockdown period. A user took to Twitter to ask fellow netizens for some suggestions related to the well-being of pooch. Here're some of the solutions for you if you are a dog parent.

