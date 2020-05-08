From dalgona coffee to samosa and jalebi, food recipes Indians searched most on Google

Image Source : SPICEITUPWITHSAM/INSTA Food recipes Indians searched most on Google

Google revealed the recipe-related searches on Friday and going through the results, it looks like the food recipes search has hit a new record high during Apri. With people locked inside their home and restaurants and cafes closed, everyone is keen on trying their hands on new recipes to satiate their taste buds. According to the latest result, while 'dalgona coffee recipe at home' spiked 5,000 per cent, searches for 'chicken momo recipe' grew 4,350 per cent. Search for "mango icecream recipe" also witnessed saw 3,250 per cent rise.

According to Google, the most searched recipes included cake, samosa, jalebi, momos, dhokla, panipuri, dosa, paneer and chocolate cake. The report also revealed that COVID-19 was the third most searched topic in the country in the month of April. Search interest for coronavirus spiked more than 10 per cent over April -- 3,000 per cent from January when the topic first began trending.

In the latest trends revealed by Google, Meghalaya is the state with the highest search interest over April, followed by Tripura and Goa. The top trending searches are 'coronavirus tips' which spiked over 5000 per cent and 'coronavirus prevention' which increased 2,300 per cent.

Search interest in lockdown saw a surge on 11 April to reach its second-highest peak. 'New guidelines for lockdown' and 'how to get e pass in lockdown' both increased more than 5,000 per cent over the month.

