Coronavirus has broken out in India. Even in WhatsApp forwards

WhatsApp is on high alert every time there's an outbreak -- of a controversy, or even a virus for that matter. The popular chatting application has been doubly sensitive in view of the coronavirus outbreak -- so much so that it has been abuzz with messages, claiming to contain "helpful" information related to the disease.

A few of these WhatsApp forwards are downright hilarious, while some are equally offensive.

Some of the messages are actually informative, but they don't make up for the lack of reasoning WhatsApp doles out in the name of "news".

One message even claims consumption of Vitamin C can kill the virus even if you've contracted it.

"Tell yourself and your children that they are all supposed to be HIV positive and don't touch anyone and don't regret it," the message reads.

There's no study to prove it yet.

Guess WhatsApp forwards are spreading faster than the virus itself. What do you think?