Cooking Champion! Tamil Nadu girl creates world record by preparing 46 dishes in 58 mins

A girl from the state of Tamil Nadu, SN Lakshmi Sai Sri created a world record during the UNICO Book of World Records by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai on Tuesday. While talking to ANI SN Lakshmi Sai Sri was elated to share that she was trained in cooking by her mother and was very happy to have achieved the world record.

Lakshmi's mother N Kalaimagal stated that her daughter developed an interest in cooking during the lockdown and seeing her enjoy the culinary activity her father advised her to attempt for the world record in cooking.

"I cook different traditional cuisine of Tamil Nadu. During the lockdown, my daughter used to spend her time with me in the kitchen. When I was discussing her interest in cooking with my husband, he suggested that she should make an attempt on world record on culinary activity. That's how we got the idea," she said.

As per ANI, Lakshmi's father started doing research and found out earlier the record was held by a 10-year-old girl Saanvi from Kerala who cooked around 30 dishes. This year Lakshmi broke the record by making 46 dishes in less than a minute.

UNICO World Records was established to emphasize on unique achievements of Indians within the country and abroad.