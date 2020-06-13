Contactless bell in Madhya Pradesh's Pashupatinath Temple grabs attention. Know how it works

Image Source : ANI/ TWITTER This temple bell works on proximity sensor

After relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions, the religious places have been allowed to open. However, there are strict norms and guidelines for the devotees to contain the spread of infection. People can't touch idol and social distancing has to be ensured while doing pooja. Amid all the guidelines, Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh has grabbed attention because of its innovative bell.

You can ring this bell without touching it. Wondering how? Well, this temple bell works on sensor. This amazing innovation brought a relief to the devotees as they can now ring the bell without being scared of infection.

Installing a sensor was the brainchild of Nahru Khan, who told ANI, “I felt that there should be a way for people to able to ring the bell during the pandemic without touching it, so I installed this sensor.”

"We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard. It works on proximity sensor (able to detect presence of nearby objects without physical contact)," ANI quoted Nahru as saying. ANI shared the images on Twitter along with Nahru Khan. Check out the post below:

MP: A man, Nahru Khan has installed contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple, Mandsaur. He says "We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard. It works on proximity sensor (able to detect presence of nearby objects without physical contact)". #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/bjY13EqZk6 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

A devotee Riya said, “It is very helpful during the pandemic. It is important to ring the bell when we pray.”

“It is necessary for devotees to ring the bell so as to reach God. This type of sensor made it easy for us to ring the bell without touching it. It is very useful during the pandemic,” said another devotee.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage