Driver in China crashes into river only ten minutes after getting driving licence. Because, phone

Life is a package of well-rehearsed ironies -- a blessing is often wrapped in disdain. Sometimes, vice versa too. We don't say it; this incident that happened in China does. A man drove his car straight into a river just 10 minutes after passing his driving test. You read that right.

His fault? He was busy on his phone, responding to congratulatory text messages which he had received for getting his driving licence. He had received his license just 10 minutes before the crash.

The driver, identified only by his last name Zhang, veered off a narrow bridge with no guardrails, and consequently crashed into water.

According to Daily Mail, the incident occurred on February 21 in the Chinese city of Zunyi.

"While I was driving, I tried to grab my phone and read some messages while two people were in front of me on the bridge," Zhang told Fox News.

He added, "I became nervous and turned left suddenly. I had only put on my new plate and driven for some 10 minutes when I crashed."

Zhang, however, escaped after kicking the car door open. He suffered a dislocated shoulder in the accident.

Further investigation into the incident is being carried out.