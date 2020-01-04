Internet is at it again. Someone just dipped Chicken Tikka in Chai, and we are puking

O. M. G!

DISCLAIMER: CHAI PERSONS AND CHICKEN LOVERS SHOULD NOT READ THIS.

Chai has a separate fanbase in India, and so does Chicken Tikka. The beverage and the dish are the go-to for many people, and typical foodies cannot even compromise on either of them -- especially with its taste. But there are a few persons on the social media, who just want to ruin the old traditions of Indian cuisine.

No kidding here. We were left highly disappointed with a person, who tried an absurd combination of Chai and Chicken Tikka.

A Reddit user with the username @pocoschick poured tea over Chicken Tikka, and made an entire video out of it. In the video, she mixed them with a spoon and went on to consume it.

"Hey, Guys! When I posted the tea and idli video, you suggested that I should try tandoori leg with tea. I couldn't find a leg piece, but I found what they call 'Tikka'. At first, I wasn't too sure about it, but after I tried it, I'm really digging the flavour. The after-taste was decent," she captioned the video.

Okay. Now is there ANY way to unsee this? Let us know.

Netizens were disgusted with this food experiment -- for obvious reasons.

A user wrote, "Poor chicken, got butchered twice."

Another devised a name for this weird thing: "Chicken tea-ka."

One had a very good question: "Why? Why would you use a spoon to drink tea?"

Another had an equally weird idea: "Try boiled egg dipped in tea."

