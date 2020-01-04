Saturday, January 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Internet is at it again. Someone just dipped Chicken Tikka in Chai, and we are puking

Internet is at it again. Someone just dipped Chicken Tikka in Chai, and we are puking

DISCLAIMER: CHAI PERSONS AND CHICKEN LOVERS SHOULD NOT READ THIS.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2020 13:08 IST
O. M. G!

O. M. G!

DISCLAIMER: CHAI PERSONS AND CHICKEN LOVERS SHOULD NOT READ THIS.

Chai has a separate fanbase in India, and so does Chicken Tikka. The beverage and the dish are the go-to for many people, and typical foodies cannot even compromise on either of them -- especially with its taste. But there are a few persons on the social media, who just want to ruin the old traditions of Indian cuisine.

No kidding here. We were left highly disappointed with a person, who tried an absurd combination of Chai and Chicken Tikka.

A Reddit user with the username @pocoschick poured tea over Chicken Tikka, and made an entire video out of it. In the video, she mixed them with a spoon and went on to consume it.

"Hey, Guys! When I posted the tea and idli video, you suggested that I should try tandoori leg with tea. I couldn't find a leg piece, but I found what they call 'Tikka'. At first, I wasn't too sure about it, but after I tried it, I'm really digging the flavour. The after-taste was decent," she captioned the video.

India Tv - Okay. Now is there ANY way to unsee this? Let us know.

Okay. Now is there ANY way to unsee this? Let us know.

Netizens were disgusted with this food experiment -- for obvious reasons.

A user wrote, "Poor chicken, got butchered twice."

Another devised a name for this weird thing: "Chicken tea-ka."

One had a very good question: "Why? Why would you use a spoon to drink tea?"

Another had an equally weird idea: "Try boiled egg dipped in tea."

India Tv - A user wrote,

A user wrote, "Poor chicken, got butchered twice."

India Tv - One had a very good question:

One had a very good question: "Why? Why would you use a spoon to drink tea?"

Okay. Now is there ANY way to unsee this? Let us know.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News