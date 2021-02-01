Cardi B leaves 'desi' netizens in frenzy after she plays 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' in viral announcement video

Monday, February 01, 2021
     
Cardi B left her fans intrigued through her cryptic video in which she spoke about an announcement tomorrow (1 February in the US). But this isn't the reason why the video grabbed eyeballs. The desi netizens went bonkers over her choice of background music which was none other than the Bollywood song 'Kaliyon ka Chaman' sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2021 17:45 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CARDIB

American rapper and actress Cardi B made her place in the top Twitter trends on Monday, all thanks to a video that she shared on both Instagram and Twitter. The 28-year-old left her fans intrigued through her cryptic video in which she spoke about an announcement tomorrow (1 February in the US). In the 12-seconds-long video, she can be seen walking down the stairs and saying, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow. Bye." But this isn't the reason why the video grabbed eyeballs. The desi netizens went bonkers over her choice of background music which was none other than the Bollywood song 'Kaliyon ka Chaman' sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. 

Have a look at her post here:

Interestingly, the video has been viewed over 6 lakh times on Twitter and has got 6 million views on Instagram. See, how the Twitterati went gaga over the crazy viral clip:

Talking about the song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman,' it featured in the 1981 Bollywood movie Jyoti and was featured on Aruna Irani. Here's the video of the iconic song:

Very recently, the rapper praised actress Priyanka Chopra for her performance in the recently released Netflix film 'The White Tiger.' Taking to Twitter the singer wrote, "White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it." Priyanka thanked her for the compliment after which Cardi wrote, "Yes You was so sweet and adorable. You was amazing." "Kisses always mama! You the best," wrote PeeCee.

 

