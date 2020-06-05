Friday, June 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Bheem is a gold digger: Netizens demand #JusticeForChutki after Chhota Bheem marries Rajkumari Indumati

Bheem is a gold digger: Netizens demand #JusticeForChutki after Chhota Bheem marries Rajkumari Indumati

The trend #JusticeForChutki went viral after the cartoon character Chhota Bheem in the show married Rajkumar Indumati, Princess of Dholakpur, instead of Chutki. Since the very beginning, Chhota Bheem fans were rooting for him and Chuti to end up together but when he married Indumati, it left the fans heartbroken.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 05, 2020 14:00 IST
Netizens demand #JusticeForChutki after Chhota Bheem marries Rajkumari Indumati
Image Source : INDIA TV

Netizens demand #JusticeForChutki after Chhota Bheem marries Rajkumari Indumati

Animated kids show Chhota Bheem broke the internet on Thursday after #JusticeForChutki started trending on Twitter. While many were amazed to see the trend, netizens at first thought that it to be serious. However, it was not as grim as one thought it to be. The trend went viral after the cartoon character Chhota Bheem in the show married Rajkumar Indumati, Princess of Dholakpur, instead of Chutki. Since the very beginning, Chhota Bheem fans were rooting for him and Chuti to end up together but when he married Indumati, it left the fans heartbroken.

While netizens are upset that Chhota Bheem and Rajkumari Indumati have got married, the makers have refuted it and claimed that they are just paired together. Many fans took to Twitter to slam Bheem for cheating on Chutki. In the long-running show, Chuki is one of Bheem's closest friends and fan been by his side on every adventure.

A Twitter user wrote, "Once a Cheater always a Cheater. Chutki we stand by you.. Bheem Is a Gold Digger....Ladoo ky paisy wapas de saale." Many fans even became emotional and shared that they are heart-broken with the news. Another user wrote, "Why makers why have u done this? Bheem nd chutki made for each other..  Bheem can't marry indumatiThe way chutki care nd love bheem.. She deserves same in return#Bhutki is couple goals."

On the other hand, many fans were left shocked that #JusticeForChutki is trending. One Twitter user said, "Me leaving for south pole after knowing the reason why #JusticeForChutki is trending." Another wrote, "When #JusticeForChutki is Trending On Twitter....Le Coronavirus to God: Idhar alag level ka dhandli chal raha hai sir."

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X