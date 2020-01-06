Monday, January 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Anand Mahindra tweets menu of 'pure veg eatery' serving veg mutton dosa, leaves netizens in splits

Anand Mahindra tweets menu of 'pure veg eatery' serving veg mutton dosa, leaves netizens in splits

The tweet shared by Anand Mahindra features a menu standee of Pure Veg restaurant that serves Veg Mutton Dosa, Veg Fish Fry, and veg chicken rice.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2020 19:05 IST
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra shared an picture of menu standee of a 'pure veg eatery' serving mutton dosa

Anand Mahindra is known for his Twitter antics. The business tycoon often takes to his Twitter to share new and interesting pieces of information with his follows and more often than not it goes viral on the internet. On January 5, Mahindra took to his Twitter to share a hilarious tweet and Twitterati can’t stop ROFLing over the tweet. He shared a picture of menu hoarding of a 'pure vegetarian' restaurant that had 'Veg Fish Fry', 'Veg Mutton Dosa' and 'Veg Chicken Rice'. Wait what? Yes you read it right. Interestingly the menu had 'Pure Veg' and 'Vegetarian Spl' on the top.

Mahindra tweeted the picture with the caption, "An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg, Non-Veg, what's the difference? It's all in the mind."

Mahindra's Tweet evoked reactions from the Twitter users who could stop ROFLing. While some also shared their experience of their encounters with such ‘Pure Veg’ chicken and mutton dishes.

So did you ever come across such an interesting menu?

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News