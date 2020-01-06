Anand Mahindra tweets menu of 'pure veg eatery' serving veg mutton dosa, leaves netizens in splits

Anand Mahindra shared an picture of menu standee of a 'pure veg eatery' serving mutton dosa

Anand Mahindra is known for his Twitter antics. The business tycoon often takes to his Twitter to share new and interesting pieces of information with his follows and more often than not it goes viral on the internet. On January 5, Mahindra took to his Twitter to share a hilarious tweet and Twitterati can’t stop ROFLing over the tweet. He shared a picture of menu hoarding of a 'pure vegetarian' restaurant that had 'Veg Fish Fry', 'Veg Mutton Dosa' and 'Veg Chicken Rice'. Wait what? Yes you read it right. Interestingly the menu had 'Pure Veg' and 'Vegetarian Spl' on the top.

Mahindra tweeted the picture with the caption, "An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg, Non-Veg, what's the difference? It's all in the mind."

An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg, Non-Veg, what’s the difference? It’s all in the mind...😄 pic.twitter.com/U1x1LEvij6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 5, 2020

Mahindra's Tweet evoked reactions from the Twitter users who could stop ROFLing. While some also shared their experience of their encounters with such ‘Pure Veg’ chicken and mutton dishes.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 main bhi to pure vegetarian hee hun srif fish or mutton hee khata hun kabhi.2 — akft ali (@MdAhmad48612443) January 5, 2020

This standee in front of the hotel perhaps is meant for ‘confused eaters’ on what to order, veg or non-veg’ 😄 — V Nagaraj 🇮🇳 (@nagarajv2121) January 5, 2020

So what did u had Sir???? — BHUVANESH KANKANI (@BhuvanKankani) January 5, 2020

I've seen a Jain chicken dish in Gujarat😁 — Bharat (@pareekbharat86) January 5, 2020

Its a common malaysian food....even the famous saravana bhavan chain have this “speciality curries”😉😉 pic.twitter.com/8Qg4tFnHAb — Cheeka (@shrikhanth) January 5, 2020

So did you ever come across such an interesting menu?

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News