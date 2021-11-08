14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone trends on Twitter as fans celebrate actress' debut film Om Shanti Om

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om

Actress Deepika Padukone completes 14 years in Bollywood on Tuesday. Her debut film Om Shanti Om, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had released on November 9. The Farah Khan directorial was a Diwali release, and went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. To mark the occasion, fans of the actress took to social media to share their excitement. Monday night, hashtag, #14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone became one of the top trends on Twitter amassing thousands of tweets. In the film, Deepika was seen in double role.

"23 Bollywood films, 25 memorable characters, the #1 actress since 2014, the highest paid woman, the most valued female actress, countless amount of awards and achievements throughout her career, 1 woman: Deepika Padukone #14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone," wrote a fan tweeting a picture of Deepika. Another heaped praises on the actress for her role in Goliyo Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, "no other actress could ever come even an inch closer to playing leela sanera the way deepika did, she got under the skin of that character and brought leela to life, it would never be as iconic if it werent for deepika padukone. #14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone," the user tweeted along with stills of DP from Ranveer Singh starrer.

"A star has risen on this day 14 years ago. From a pretty heroine of Shah Rukh Khan to the most successful actor of her generation. It was a journey of immense hard work and determination. May you shine brighter in the future, dear star," wrote a third one on the micro-blogging site. Check out how other's celebrated Deepika debut day:

"Om Shanti Om" revolves around a struggling actor, played by Shah Rukh, who falls in love with a top star Shantipriya, (Deepika). She is killed by a scheming producer but the two will meet years later in a tale of reincarnation. Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher played pivotal roles in the film.

"Some films always remain special and timeless," Shreyas wrote on Instagram Story. In the film, he played SRK's best friend, Pappu Master.

Deepika is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.