Telangana Municipality Elections: Setback for BJP as saffron party fails to match previous tally

Vote counting is currently underway in 2,582 wards spread across 116 municipalities in 32 districts of Telangana. According to the latest trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears headed for a setback, as it is trailing behind the tally it secured in the 2020 municipal elections.

So far, results have been declared for 2,219 wards, with the BJP leading in 209 of them. In the previous election held in 2020, the party had won 311 wards. With 363 wards still to be declared and the current trend offering little momentum, it seems unlikely that the saffron party will be able to match its previous performance.

About Telangana local body polls:

Vote counting is currently in progress across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana following the high-stakes local body elections held on February 11. More than 52 lakh eligible voters participated in the democratic exercise, determining the prospects of around 13,000 candidates in the fray.

The Municipalities which witnessed voting are: Jangaon, Station Ghanpur, Narsampet, Wardhannapet, Parkal, Dornakal, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad, Maripeda, Thorrur, Bhupalpally, Choppandandi, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Dharmapuri, Jagtiyal, Korutla, Metpalli, Raikal, Sircilla, Vemulavada, Manthani, Peddapalli, Sulthanabad, Edulapuram, Kalluru, Madhira, Sattupalli, Wyra, Aswaraopeta, Yellandu, Adilabad, Bhainsa, Khanapur, Nirmal,Asifabad, Kagaznagar, Bellampally, Chennur, Kyathanpally, Luxettipet, Amangal, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Moinabad, Shadnagar, Shankarpally, Kodangal, Parigi, Tandur, Vikarabad, Aliyabad, Muduchinthalapally, Yellampet, Armur, Bheemgal and Bodhan.

Other Municipalities going to the polls include Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy, Alair, Bhongir, Chotuppal, Mothkur, Pochampally, Yadagirigutta, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Neredcheria, Suryapet, Tirumalagiri, Chandur, Chityal, Devarakonda Hakiya, Miryalguda, Nandikonda, Cherial, Dubbaka, Gajwel, Husnabad, Andole-Jogipet, Gaddapotharam, Gummadidala, Indresham, Isnapur, Jinnaram, Kohir, Narayankhed, Sadasivapet, Sangarreddy, Zaheerabad, Medak, Narsapur, Ramayampet, Thoopran, Bhoothpur, Devarakadra, Kosgi, Maddur, Makthal, Narayanapet, Alampur, Gadwal, Ieeja, Waddepalle, Amarchinta, Atmakur, Kothakota, Pebbair, Wanaparthy, Kalwakurthy, Kollapur, Nagarkurnool and Mulugu.

What happened in 2020 election

Last time, Municipality polls in Telangana were held in 2020. As many as 2755 wards went to polls across 121 Municipalities. In this election, TRS, now BRS, emerged as the largest party by amassing 1767 wards. Congress finished second registering victory in 580 wards. BJP garnered 311 wards while AIMIM won in 93. The CPI won in 20 wards while CPM registered victory in 12. Others and independent candidates won 321 wards.