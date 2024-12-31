Telangana ACB arrested 223 accused in 153 cases this year, achieved 64 per cent conviction rate

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana registered a total of 152 cases, in which 223 accused were arrested in the year 2024, said a press statement from ACB. Out of these 152 cases, 129 were trap cases involving the arrest of 200 accused (159 Government Servants), 11 were Disproportionate Assets cases against Government Servants, and 12 other cases of Criminal misconduct by Government Servants in which 18 accused were arrested, the statement added.

In 129 trap cases, ACB seized a total amount of Rs 82.78 lakh of which Rs 64.80 lakh has been reimbursed to the complainants. In Disproportionate Assets cases, the ACB attached properties worth over Rs 97.42 crore. Moreover, the Telangana ACB conducted 11 regular enquiries into corruption allegations. Besides, the bureau also conducted 29 surprise checks on various offices and reports were submitted to the Government.

64 per cent conviction

It obtained 105 sanctions for prosecution orders from the Government and filed a charge sheet. The ACB closely monitored case prosecutions in court, and secured convictions in 16 cases, achieving a conviction rate of 64 per cent. Meanwhile, 26 old cases were finalised in 2024, including 1 case from 2018, 3 cases from 2019, 5 cases each from 2020 & 2021, and 12 cases from 2022.

Anti-Corruption week

The ACB observed 'Anti-Corruption Week' from December 3, 2024, to December 9, 2024. During this week, various awareness activities and programmes were conducted. pamphlets/posters were released in all districts and it was emphasised to display the citizen's charter in all government offices.

