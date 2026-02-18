Ramzan 2026: Telangana government grants permission for Muslim staff to leave offices at 4 pm

Hyderabad:

The Telangana government released Memo number 677/Poll.B/26, a pivotal directive that allows all Muslim government employees across the state to wrap up their workday at 4:00 pm throughout the holy month of Ramzan. This inclusive policy extends beyond regular civil servants to encompass teachers, contract workers, outsourcing staff, employees in state boards and corporations and those in public sector undertakings. By shortening the standard office hours, the government aims to support these workers in fulfilling their religious duties seamlessly, marking a compassionate nod to cultural observances amid professional responsibilities.

Empowering faith amidst daily duties

Ramzan, a sacred period of spiritual reflection and self-discipline for Muslims worldwide, demands fasting from dawn until sunset- a practice that tests endurance under the Indian sun. Starting today, February 18, 2026, and spanning roughly 29 to 30 days, this year's observance coincides with Telangana's proactive measure. The early release at 4 PM provides vital breathing room, letting employees return home in time to break their iftar fast with family, perform evening prayers, and recharge for the next day's dawn-to-dusk abstinence. This isn't a one-off gesture; Telangana has upheld similar provisions in past years, weaving religious accommodation into the fabric of public service and fostering an environment where faith and work harmoniously coexist.

A tradition of inclusivity in Telangana

This recurring initiative underscores the state's commitment to diversity, ensuring that no employee faces a tug-of-war between devotion and duty. As offices, schools, and public institutions adjust schedules, the policy promotes productivity by reducing fatigue during fasting hours, while signaling broader societal respect for minority practices. With Ramzan's spiritual rhythm now aligned with eased professional timelines, Telangana sets an example of balanced governance, allowing thousands of Muslim staff to immerse fully in the month's blessings without undue strain.