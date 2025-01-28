No entry for children below 16 in theaters after 11 pm, Telangana HC's order after Pushpa 2 stampede case

Follow us on Image Source : X Telangana high court

Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government and cinemas not to permit children below 16 years of age to enter in to the cinemas before 11 am and after 11 pm. The decision came after a hearing of a petition related to surge in movie ticket prices and permits for special shows. Justice Vijaysen Reddy remarked that allowing children to watch movies early in the morning or late at night could affect their physical and emotional health. He also cited the Pushpa 2 stampede incident to back his order.

In the Pushpa 2 stampede that occurred in the Sandhya theater, a woman was killed and her son was gravely injured.

Telangana HC recommended to control entry

The High Court recommended that the state government shoud direct all parties to control the entry of children below 16 years of age in theaters and multiplexes before 11 am and after 11 pm.

The Principal Secretary, Home Department are advised to take appropriate decisions after discussing with all the stakeholders to control the entry of children.

Justice Reddy further cited the cinematography rules and said children should not be allowed to watch movies early in the morning and late at night.

Next hearing on February 22

The petitioner's counsel argued that watching films at odd hours could have adverse effects on the health of children. The Court considered these concerns before giving the decision. The next hearing of the case has been postponed till February 22. Justice Reddy further expressed concern about the impact of excessive late night screen use on children. The court gave this decision after hearing the arguments of the petitioner's lawyer.