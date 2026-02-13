Mahabubnagar Municipal Election Results 2026: Bhoothpur, Devarakadra result and news updates in Telangana

New Delhi:

The Congress party took an early lead in the two Municipalities that fall under the Mahabubnagar district in the Telangana Election results 2026. The Grand Old Party clinched five wards out of 10 in Bhootpur, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), then known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won two wards. Meanwhile, the party emerged as the single largest party in Devarakadra Municipality as it bagged six of the 12 wards, while BRS came second, having secured four wards. BJP won one ward, while an independent candidate clinched a lone ward too.

Elections for municipalities, including the Mahabubabad district, are part of the 2026 Telangana urban local bodies elections held on 11 February 2026, covering 2,996 wards across 7 corporations and 116 municipalities statewide. The Telangana Municipal Election was held peacefully with over 73 per cent of voters exercising their franchise on Wednesday in the municipal elections, which passed off well, barring minor skirmishes at a few places. The State Election Commission (SEC) said 73.01 per cent of voting was recorded. "The polling passed off peacefully", DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said.

More to follow...