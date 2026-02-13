Mahabubnagar Election Results: List of winners of Congress, BRS, BJP in Bhoothpur, Devarakadra

New Delhi:

Congress registered strong performances in the Bhoothpur and Devarakadra Municipalities in the Mahabubnagar district during the Telangana Urban Local Body polls in the state. The Congress party clinched the Bhoothpur Municipality as it won seven of the 10 wards, with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) winning just one and the Bharatiya Janata Party winning in two.

The Grand Old Party also displayed a strong performance in the Devarakadra Municipality as it won six of the 12 wards, with BRS bagging four, and the BJP clinching one and an Independent candidate winning one ward too. Here is the list of winners of the parties in the two Municipalities, which fall under the Mahabubnagar district.

List of winners in Bhoothpur Municipality:

Ward No Candidate Name Party 1 Mudavath Maduri INC 2 Nimmala Annapurna INC 3 Pathlavath Lalya INC 4 Gaddam Prem Kumar BRS 5 Kendyala Padma INC 6 Kendyala Srinivasulu BJP 7 Latha BJP 8 Muadvath Balakoti INC 9 V Chndrakala INC 10 Likki Suryakala INC

List of winners in Devarakadra Municipality:

Ward No Candidate Name Party 1 N Madhavi BRS 2 S Pedda Bhemaiah INC 3 G S Damayanthi INC 4 Uma Pittala BJP 5 Dobbali Anjali INC 6 Gopi Madhavi INC 7 Jetram Beerappa INC 8 Jogi Govindu INC 9 H Pandu BRS 10 J Aruna Others 11 Vadde Radha BRS 12 Yugender Reddy BRS

Elections for municipalities, including two in the Mahabubnagar district, are part of the 2026 Telangana urban local bodies elections held on 11 February 2026. The polls covered 2,996 wards across 7 corporations and 116 municipalities statewide. The Telangana Municipal Election saw 73 per cent of voters exercising their franchise on Wednesday, which passed off well, barring minor skirmishes at a few places. The State Election Commission (SEC) said 73.01 percentage of voting was recorded. "The polling passed off peacefully", DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said.

